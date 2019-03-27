Long Island’s wildness quotient has decreased, however slightly, with the news that the Garden City outpost of Wild Fig, a local mini-chain of Mediterranean restaurants, has shuttered.

“To our valued customers: we are closed at this location,” reads a sign posted on the door of the 829 Franklin Ave. location, which has occupied that space since 2007.

The husband-wife team of Ali and Gwen Ugan opened the first installment of their popular eatery — whose specialties include salads, lahmacun, a pizza-like flatbread, and pide,in Glen Cove in 2001. That location remains open, as do the Wild Figs in Roslyn and Syosset. Attempts to contact Ali Ugan were unsuccessful.

The Roslyn location is at 1085 Northern Blvd, 516-918-9700; the Wild Fig in Syosset is at 631 Jericho Turnpike, 516-558-7744; and the Glen Cove location is at 167 Glen St., 516-656-5645. mywildfig.com