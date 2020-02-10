The latest location of Wild Fig Mediterranean has only been open since the last day of January, but judging from the recent lunchtime line for bowls, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads, New Hyde Park had been waiting.

"Well, we had the sign in the window for a while, since at least September" said Ali Ugan, who co-owns the spot, his third, with wife Gwen Ugan. "It took a little while."

Part of that wait was for the custom-built gas-fired stone oven, kept at 525 degrees, which fires the flatbread the Ugans bake daily ("I can fit eight at a time on my peel," said Ugan), as well as teardrop-shaped, Turkish-style pide — larger flatbreads topped in varying combos of meat, cheese, and vegetables.

The Ugans opened their first Wild Fig in Glen Cove in 2001 as a sit-down restaurant; locations in Garden City (now closed), Syosset (ditto) and Roslyn followed, the later a fast-casual spot where, as in New Hyde Park, customers chose a base (flatbread, rice, lettuce or rice and lettuce, starting at $9.49) and then layer on protein — whether chicken, steak, meatballs or baked falafel — as well as toppings, sauces and dressings. Pides ($8.99) come in combinations such as grilled chicken (with mozzarella, tomatoes, scallions, and sumac) or spinach and feta (also topped in melted mozzarella). Sides and desserts range from hummus and red lentil soup to walnut baklava, and those hankering for an adult beverage can choose from draft and bottled beer, as well as Turkish wine.

The space is tiled and airy, with the oven flickering on one end and plenty of high and low tables. Wild Fig opens daily at 11 a.m., closing at 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Find it in the Lake Success Shopping Center at 1468 Union Tpke. in New Hyde Park, 516-673-4427. mywildfig.com