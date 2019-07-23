TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

WildFeast and Copper and Clay close in Long Beach

Grilled Florida octopus glazed with with a miso-soy

Grilled Florida octopus glazed with with a miso-soy sauce, a seasonal special at the now-closed WildFeast in Long Beach. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

In a real loss for the Long Beach dining scene, WildFeast has closed. The windows are papered over, the phone has been disconnected.

The owners, siblings Mirijana and Valentino Ujkic, did not immediately respond to Newsday’s inquiries.

With its farm-and-sea-to-table menu, casual service, gorgeous plating and reasonable prices, WildFeast was one of the City by the Sea’s most distinctive eateries.

It started as a food-hall concessionaire at Rockaway’s Riis Park Beach Bazaar. In 2016, the Ujkics, whose family moved from Montenegro to Mattituck when they were children, decided to set up more permanent shop in Long Beach, where Mirijana had lived since 2010.

In late 2018, the Ujkics opened Copper and Clay, an ambitious taqueria just a few doors down Park Avenue from WildFeast. Copper and Clay was one of the only restaurants on Long Island to make its own masa for tortillas and to make tacos al pastor in the traditional way, roasting the meat on an upright spit. That restaurant closed for a while this past winter, reopened in the spring, but is now closed as well.

Wildfeast was at 10 W. Park Ave.

Copper and Clay was at 6 W. Park Ave. 

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The Inferno burger at Prohibition Kitchen in Port LI eatery impresses with Instagram-friendly dishes
Breakfast poutine is composed of eggs, regular and Contemporary diner offers fresh, exciting menu
A grilled organic carrot salad with labneh foam, LI eatery is inconsistent under celebrated chef
Bucatini with littleneck clams and cockles is finished Decade-old waterfront eatery earns 3 stars
The warm Connecticut lobster roll with tarragon citrus LI food truck, outdoor bar epitomizes summer dining
Mix and match your meats and salad bar Mastering LI's newest all-you-can-eat BBQ spot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search