In a real loss for the Long Beach dining scene, WildFeast has closed. The windows are papered over, the phone has been disconnected.

The owners, siblings Mirijana and Valentino Ujkic, did not immediately respond to Newsday’s inquiries.

With its farm-and-sea-to-table menu, casual service, gorgeous plating and reasonable prices, WildFeast was one of the City by the Sea’s most distinctive eateries.

It started as a food-hall concessionaire at Rockaway’s Riis Park Beach Bazaar. In 2016, the Ujkics, whose family moved from Montenegro to Mattituck when they were children, decided to set up more permanent shop in Long Beach, where Mirijana had lived since 2010.

In late 2018, the Ujkics opened Copper and Clay, an ambitious taqueria just a few doors down Park Avenue from WildFeast. Copper and Clay was one of the only restaurants on Long Island to make its own masa for tortillas and to make tacos al pastor in the traditional way, roasting the meat on an upright spit. That restaurant closed for a while this past winter, reopened in the spring, but is now closed as well.

Wildfeast was at 10 W. Park Ave.

Copper and Clay was at 6 W. Park Ave.