Winter farmers markets on Long Island

Long Island is up to an unprecedented nine winter markets this year, a testament to the popularity of small-batch, handmade provisions and local produce. Of course the winter months provide much less in the way of produce, but you should be able to find some roots and winter squash, microgreens, mushrooms and greenhouse-raised vegetables. As always, bring your own bags, shop early for the best selection and know that not every vendor appears every week.

GARDEN FARMERS MARKET, BLUE POINT

This year, the market moves from Patchogue’s Fantastic Gardens of Long Island to Daisy Garden nursery in Blue Point, and it will remain there indefinitely: this is a year-round market. Later this spring, Daisy Garden plans to introduce its own organic and hydroponic produce.

Where: Daisy Garden, 71 Maple Ave., Blue Point

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all year

More info: facebook.com/GardenFarmersMarket

Selected vendors: Jaylo’s Wine Shop (local wine), Micro Green Garden (greens, eggs, honey), Hephzibah Organic Farm mushrooms and Asian specialties, Clarks Kitchen focaccia and sourdough bread, Reverie Coffee, Pretty Baked pies and pastry, Tommy Pickles, MM Sweet Shop gourmet doughnuts.

DEEP ROOTS FARMERS MARKET, GLEN COVE

The market moved to a new premises this year — and this one doesn’t require GPS to locate.

Where: Saint Pauls Episcopal Church, 28 Highland Rd., Glen Cove

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 25 (except for the third Saturday of each month)

More info: facebook.com/deeprootsfarmersmarket



Selected vendors: ChowderHead Soups, Davy Jones Shellfish Co., Dom's Honey, Eggcellent Quiche, Hearts and Flour, Johnny Breads, Nelly’s Empanadas, Pecks of Maine preserves, Horman’s Best Pickles, BillKoBaker cookies, Three French Hens Bakery, The Savory Fig Bakeshop.

GREAT NECK FARMERS MARKET

Deep Roots, which debuted a summer market in Great Neck last year, has now established a winter version. It’s a collaboration with the Great Neck Park District and is located in Great Neck House, the town’s cultural and educational hub.

Where: Great Neck House, 14 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 26

More info: gnparks.org

Selected vendors: Bambino Ravioli, Diesel Cold Brew, Dobler Farms, Horman’s Best Pickles, Johnny Breads, Sabor del Amore empanadas, Sauce Up (chimichurri, chili crunch and nut crunch), Say Chef canned specialties, The Cheese Guy, The Illegal Baker, Total Sicily Italian specialties.

G & G LI WINTER MARKET, HUNTINGTON

Now in its 12th year, this is Long Island’s oldest.

Where: Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

When: Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 26

More info: longislandfarmersmarkets.com



Selected vendors: Local produce from 4 E Farms, Adamah Seafood, Jon’s Gourmet Mushrooms, Kalypso Greek Yogurt, Nautilus Roasting Co., Three French Hens Bakery, Orwasher’s Bread, Sir John smoked fish, Really Good Fruit Spreads, Backyard Bees, Bambino’s Ravioli, Bauer's Brew coffee, Fresh Factor Juice, Spring brook Hollow Farm Distillery, Mello Munch granola, Maca's by Nikky (macarons).

LONG BEACH FARMERS MARKET

This is the second year the market is taking shelter from the cold at Bright Eye Beer Co., which is right across the street from Kennedy Plaza, its warm-weather location. The market’s first day will be Feb. 1.

Where: Bright Eye Beer Co., 50 Park Ave., Long Beach

When: Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 through March 29

More info: 516-670-5046, ligreenmarket.org



This year's vendors are still being finalized; last year's included Happy Now Farms, Adamah Gallery Seafood, Scott's Sourdough, Horman’s Famous Pickles, Long Beach Sea Salt, Peace Love & Hot Chocolate, the Big Cheese, Taylor Made Vegan Eats.

RESTORATION FARM, OLD BETHPAGE

During the winter, the farm stand is open every other Saturday. You won’t find a better selection of storage vegetables anywhere on Long Island: carrots, leeks, broccoli (regular and romanesco), turnips, radishes (daikon, black), potatoes, sweet potatoes, cabbage, celery root, winter squash, garlic, onions, shallots and more.

Where: 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and 25; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 and 25, April 8, 22 and 29.

More info: restorationfarm.com

"Storage vegetables" at the winter farmers market at Old Restoration Farm in Old Bethpage, Jan. 15, Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

PORT JEFFERSON FARMERS MARKET

Where: Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 30

More info: portjeff.com

Selected vendors: Local produce from Maryhaven Center of Hope Farm and Priscilla’s Farm, Flourbud Bakery pastries, Monies Macarons, Naela’s Organics (Mediterranean specialties), TerraNut nut bars, Hormans Best Pickles, Trombone e Gatto baked goods, Knot of this World pretzels, Sweets by Amy G, O Honey Bee Farm, Farm Fresh Potions, Sal & Jerry’s Bakery

EAST END FOOD MARKET, RIVERHEAD

The market’s parent organization, Southampton’s East End Food Institute, renovated the old Homeside Florist and Greenhouses and the 3,000-square-foot building, making this LI’s largest indoor market.

Where: 139 Main Rd., Riverhead

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29

More info: eastendfood.org



Selected vendors: Local produce from Latham Farms and Maryhaven Center of Hope Farm, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm (pastured pork), Pendleton’s Harvest Moon Farm (lamb, eggs, jam), Aki’s Kitchen soups and salads, Blue Duck Bakery, Green Door Woodworks (handmade cutting boards), North Fork Flour Shoppe baked goods, North Fork Roasting Co., Jamesport Sourdough & Coffee, Kalypso Greek Yogurt, Mecox Bay Dairy, North Fork Oysters, North Fork Seafood, The Pudding Lady, Bayberry Bakery.

Linzer tarts made by the Vienna Cookie Company a vendor at the Westhampton Beach Farmers Market. Credit: Randee Daddona

WESTHAMPTON BEACH FARMERS MARKET

This winter, the Chamber of Commerce teamed up with St. Mark's Episcopal Church to hold a winter market complete with a roaring fireplace and live piano accompaniment.

Where: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 40 Main St., Westhampton Beach.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 29



Selected vendors: ChowderHead Soup, Vienna Cookie Company, Mecox Bay Dairy cheese, Catch of the Hamptons local seafood, Newlight Breadworks, Sal & Jerry’s Bakery, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Wildflower Beverages, Horman’s Best Pickles, Pecks of Maine preserves, Knot of this World pretzels, South Shore Mushrooms, Wicked Sisters teas and infusions.