It's that time again, when a slew of Long Island restaurants roll out prix-fixe menus for a weeklong celebration of eating. The winter edition of Long Island Restaurant Week is chock full of comfort dishes such as French onion soup, steak and pastas galore — but with dozens of places participating, the choices can be slightly overwhelming. To wit, our food critics have combed through the menus (well, those posted so far) to choose a few that made them especially hungry.

The cold-weather version of Long Island Restaurant Week runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 until the following Sunday, and restaurants offer $29.95 three-course dinner menus throughout. Check out the deets and all of the menus here.

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (65 E. Main St., Smithtown): Restaurant Week is a great excuse to try the new, upscale cousin of Mount Sinai’s Greek stalwart, Alexandros. The prix-fixe menu aptly expresses this Smithtown kitchen’s Greek-Mediterranean-New American bent, with mains as diverse as roasted corn grits with spiced shrimp, braised lamb shank with orzo and grilled hanger steak with truffled mashed potatoes. (Many dishes, these included, entail a $3 to $6 upcharge.) More info: 631-979-9700. alexandroskitchenandbar.com

Cafe Testarossa (499 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset): Chef-owner Billy Sansone intends to change his menu throughout Restaurant Week, but the starting document includes starters such as fennel-arugula salad with blood oranges and Marcona almonds and a “petite” lasagna with spinach pasta. Mains are just as hearty: spaghetti cacio e pepe, red snapper fillet with garlic-ginger breadcrumbs and veal Valdostana, a fried veal cutlet topped with prosciutto, eggplant and mozzarella. More info: 516-364-8877, cafetestarossa.com

-Erica Marcus

Brasserie Persil (2825 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside): French-Continental is the specialty of this South Shore stalwart, whose prix-fixe selections include starters such as escargot Bourguignon and a duck confit roll with shiitake mushrooms. Entree-wise, coq au vin is an unbeatable choice, but don’t overlook the moules frites or sole meunière, either. Desserts are a Francophile’s dream, from tarte Tatin to profiteroles to crêpes Suzette. More info: 516-992-1742. persilrestaurant.com

Konoba (46G Gerard St., Huntington): Been looking for an excuse to go Croatian? This year-old restaurant brings it. House specialties like kupus salata (a shaved cabbage salad) and filet mignon carpaccio (which carries a $3 supplement) are must-tries among the starters. Chicken paprikash with spaetzle dumplings and grilled salmon kebab are intriguing mains, and your dessert of choice is a burek roll, a pastry filled with either apples or cheese. More info: 631-824-7712. konobahuntington.com

-Scott Vogel

Piccolo Mondo (1870 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington): Two years ago, chef Steven Del Lima earned three stars from Newsday for his superb Italian food. Since Del Lima plans to move on in the spring, this is high time to taste his cooking. Piccolo Mondo's Restaurant Week menu is full of twists and turns, with starters such as baby artichoke Milanese to mains like dry-aged strip steak or swordfish a la plancha with spiced sweet-potato puree, white beans, escarole and sun-dried tomato and arugula pesto. With a choice of cheesecake, gelato, flourless chocolate cake or creme brulee for dessert, there's a high probability you may have to roll back out the door., 631-462-0718. piccolomondoli.com

Elaia Estiatorio (95 School St., Bridgehampton): This gorgeous Greek spot (another three-star spot) slays with its Restaurant Week menu, which bounces from fish (grilled whole sea bream) to cephalopod (grilled octopus) to grilled meat (lamb chops), plus Greek wines for $30 a bottle and karidopita, aka walnut cake, for dessert. Chef Grigore Radu is your commander-in-chief for the meal, and since the Hamptons are blissfully light on traffic this time of year, there are few excuses not to make the trip. More info: 631-613-6469. elaiaestiatorio.com

-Corin Hirsch