TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Wolffer Kitchen closes in Sag Harbor after a five-year run

Lemon curd between fragile layers of caramel-filo crisp,

Lemon curd between fragile layers of caramel-filo crisp, as served at Wolffer Kitchen on Main Street in Sag Harbor. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

When it debuted in the summer of 2015, Wolffer Kitchen in Sag Harbor was the first restaurant to be opened by a Long Island winery. Five years on, it has closed.

The end of May marked the last service for the restaurant at 29 Main Street, according to a statement from the team there. "We will miss Sag Harbor greatly," it read, but added that the Amagansett location of Wolffer Kitchen — also owned by the Sagaponack winery, which was cofounded by Joey and Marc Wolffer — is still open.

A satellite of MTK Lobster House will open in the same space within weeks. That restaurant, first opened in Montauk in 2018 by Diego Flores, trades in all things crustacean — lobster tacos, lobster rolls, lobster quesadillas and lobster melts — as well as chowder, calamari and other seafood.

Wolffer Kitchen 1.0 opened five years ago as a modern bistro with mirrored columns and chef Deena Chafetz in command of Mediterranean-influenced menu; the wine list was created by Wolffer winemaker and partner Roman Roth.

Wolffer's Summer in a Bottle rose has since gone on to conquer the East End, and is used in at least one vinaigrette in Amagansett, where the wood-fired oven turns out pizzetta and the menu arcs toward summery plates such as burrata salad and branzino with panzanella. 

That restaurant has been equipped to meet the Phase 3 regulations for the food industry, according to Wolffer, with amply spaced tables and "a focus on keeping all windows and doors open during service." (Masks and frequent disinfecting are a given).

Despite the closure, it's a busy month for the winery: This week marks the return of visitors to the Sagaponack winery and its sister wine stand, as well as the release of a handful of new products: A low-calorie rose cider called LoRo and several new bottlings, such as a trebbiano and a pinot gris, both from the 2019 harvest — "a dream-come-true vintage," said Roth in an interview this week. (More on those soon).

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
A whole rotisserie chicken is served with rice New Wantagh eatery offers large portions at great prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search