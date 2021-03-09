They didn't know what was on the menu, nor what would be in their glass, but that didn't stop Long Islanders from quickly nabbing all of the $100 tickets for a five-course dinner later this month in Northport.

The premise: A unique collaboration between women chefs and business owners from around the village, each of whom will contribute a dish to a five-course tasting menu celebrating Women's History Month. Dubbed Wonder Women on Main, the event sold out so quickly that the organizers have added a second night, March 28.

"We didn't know how crazy it was going to get. We sold out one of the dinner [seatings] within an hour," said Lindsay Ostrander, owner of both Salted on the Harbor and Wine Cellar on Main — the latter, at 70 Main St., will serve as the venue for each 25-person seating featuring live music played by musicians Corina Rose and Kelli Baker, wine pairings curated by Ostrander, also a certified sommelier, and a raffle to benefit businesses owned by women, and at least one nonprofit.

Ostrander has her hands full: Besides owning two businesses, she's on the village's Chamber of Commerce, and pointed out that a large percentage of Northport's businesses are owned and run by women. Some of them will be in the kitchen: Maria Maroni of Maroni Cuisine, chef Allison Fasano of Salted on the Harbor, owner Darin Parker of Main Street Cafe, owner Casey Smith of Casey Cakes and owner Maureen McGrath of Auntie Moe's Frozen Custard.

"It really makes Northport village special," said Ostrander. "I think a lot of people don't know how strong these women are. They got thorough the pandemic and still working hard to get through this, on their own."

Fasano helped spark the idea for a dinner marking Women's History Month. "It turned into something a lot bigger than I thought it would be," she said. While menus are still taking shape, "we're going to dishes that aren't on the menu."

There are still spots available for the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. seatings at Sunday, March 28; each $100 ticket earns five courses with wine pairings. To purchase a ticket, email Ostrander at lindsay@thewinecellaronmain.com.