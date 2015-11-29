TODAY'S PAPER
Woody’s American Grill closes in West Babylon

Woody's American Grill in West Babylon made great

Woody's American Grill in West Babylon made great hot dogs, but now the place is closed. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

West Babylon has said farewell to Woody’s American Grill, a casual counter-serve spot that replaced Green Cactus Grill in early 2014 in a little strip mall on the corner of Route 109 and Straight Path.

The place was decorated in a beach-bar motif and had a “woody” station wagon topped with a surf board as its logo. It served up more-than-respectable burgers (the turkey version was particularly smoky and juicy), simple and satisfying Sabrett hot dogs and fine hand-cut fries. Shakes, too.

