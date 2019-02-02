TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
27° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Yevma Authentic Greek Cuisine closes in East Meadow

Grilled octopus in extra virgin olive oil was

Grilled octopus in extra virgin olive oil was on the menu at the now-closed Yevna in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Yevma Authentic Greek Cuisine has closed in East Meadow. But the restaurant, which opened in 2014, may relocate to Levittown.

The eatery announced the closure on its Facebook page. "Yevma has closed its doors in East Meadow," adding "we are looking to relocate" to Levittown "in the near future." There were no details about the possible site in Levittown for a reopening.

Yevma was a modest, casual storefront spot in a strip mall. The restaurant, known for its take-out as well as dining in, earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2014 for a repertoire of Greek and Mediterranean fare. Yevma is the Greek word for lunch or meal.

The selections were highlighted by rotisserie chicken, grilled octopus, skewers of pork, assorted gyros, falafel and a mixed grill that included grilled bacon in a lemon-thyme-honey sauce. The desserts took in baklava and brandy-spiked chocolate cake.

Yevma Authentic Greek Cuisine was at 2065 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers local comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer
Shakshuka, a savory tomato stew with fried eggs, New kosher spot offers inexpensive, very good fare
Seared breast and leg confit of local duck New eatery earns 3 stars with stellar food, style
Orecchiette Pugliesi features ear-shaped pasta, sausage and broccoli Veteran Italian restaurant still shines 25 years later