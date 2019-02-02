Yevma Authentic Greek Cuisine has closed in East Meadow. But the restaurant, which opened in 2014, may relocate to Levittown.

The eatery announced the closure on its Facebook page. "Yevma has closed its doors in East Meadow," adding "we are looking to relocate" to Levittown "in the near future." There were no details about the possible site in Levittown for a reopening.

Yevma was a modest, casual storefront spot in a strip mall. The restaurant, known for its take-out as well as dining in, earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2014 for a repertoire of Greek and Mediterranean fare. Yevma is the Greek word for lunch or meal.

The selections were highlighted by rotisserie chicken, grilled octopus, skewers of pork, assorted gyros, falafel and a mixed grill that included grilled bacon in a lemon-thyme-honey sauce. The desserts took in baklava and brandy-spiked chocolate cake.

Yevma Authentic Greek Cuisine was at 2065 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow.