Specialty chocolate shop Yottabyte closes in Smithtown

Strawberries dipped in chocolate were a specialty at Yottabyte in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Yottabyte

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Yottabyte, the quaint chocolate shop located in a 19th century house in Smithtown, has closed.

Kristen Slevin and Brian Medeiros opened Yottabyte in early 2017 with an inventory focused on responsibly sourced, single-origin chocolate from around the world, from Madagascar to Tuscany to Toronto.

Yottabyte lovers should not despair, though: The online business is planning to continue. "We are currently taking a break to reorganize a few things," wrote Medeiros in an email. He and Slevin hope to have their website, yottabyteme.com, relaunched with more items within a few months. "Hopefully before the end of the year, we will be offering more selections of chocolate bars and chocolate pairings. As for any other crafted chocolate items, that might have to wait another year while we sort out a new commercial kitchen to work out of."

The shop, inside a 19th-century house at 9 Singer Lane, also carried hand-dipped strawberries, apples, marshmallows and offbeat items such as chocolate-dipped, Cocoa Krispie-coated pretzel logs.

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

