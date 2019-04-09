Long Island is becoming increasingly accommodating to vegetarians, but vegan restaurants — serving neither meat nor eggs nor dairy — are still few and far between. Now Great Neck joins the list of towns boasting a vegan eatery.

Zen Garden has taken over the spot at the corner of Great Neck and Middle Neck Roads that was formerly Royal Tea House. The menu has an extensive selection of vegan dishes, many with an East-meets-West vibe. In addition to vegan sushi, burgers, wraps and noodles you’ll find starters such as tofu kebabs and popcorn soy shrimp (both $7.95), bamboo fungus soup and broccoli cashew cream soup (both $13.95), vegan casseroles in “five elements soup base” with curry vegetables or soy meatball dumplings (both $18.50) and entrees such as bitter melon soy chicken ($16.95) and portabella mushroom jerk ($18.95). Breakfast, lunch, brunch, tea and dinner are served.

The décor hasn’t changed at all: The walls are still covered with white wainscoting and William Morris-style floral wallpaper; velvet chairs and banquettes are upholstered in shades of spruce and aqua. The elegant tea service is still in use.

Other vegan eateries on Long Island include the four 3 Brothers restaurants in Farmingdale, Copiague, Rockville Centre and Lynbrook; Sweet to Lick in East Williston; Plantwise in Dix Hills and Real Food Real People in Huntington.

Zen Garden is at 1 Great Neck Rd., Great Neck Plaza, 516-829-0038