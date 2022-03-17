After 26 years on Merrick Road, Zorn’s of Bellmore is closing on March 27. But — and this is important — the original location in Bethpage is staying put, so you will still be able to satisfy any and all joneses for fried and rotisserie chicken, ribs, turkey dinners and other homestyle favorites.

Peter Zorn, owner of the Bethpage location, posted a message on Facebook saying that he is retiring and moving south with his family. The store’s last day will be March 27.

Zorn’s grandfather (also Peter) was already a successful poultry farmer when, in 1940, he started selling turkeys at his 10-acre Bethpage farm-processing plant. Over the years, the farming operation moved and the parcel shrank, but the store remained. In 2019, three of the four remaining Bethpage acres were sold to accommodate a Honda Dealership, and a new retail shop was erected on the western edge of the property. Peter’s sister, Merrill, owns the Bethpage location.

The Zorns also operated a store in East Meadow from 2012 to 1998.