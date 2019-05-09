Another chapter has begun in the eight-decade story of Zorn's of Bethpage.

The takeout and catering company known for its chicken and turkey dinners, among other selections, opened adjacent to the site of its former store at 3 p.m. on May 8.

Zorn's original 80-year old landmark building was closed last Thursday. The new Zorn's is situated just to its west, on the last remaining acre of the property on Hempstead Turnpike that Zorn's owned for decades. The acreage, including the site of the old building, was sold and will become a Honda dealership.

The company had pledged that it would open its new shop before Mother's Day, May 12, and if you want to skip the restaurant meal on Sunday, a takeout meal from Zorn's would please most moms.

The new, 8,000-square-foot building replaces one that was 25,000 square feet.

Zorn's has been selling poultry in Bethpage since 1940. It's still owned by the Zorn family.

Zorn's of Bethpage, 4321 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage, 516-731-5500, zornsofbethpage.com