As men marry younger women, a man in his 60s may have four, five or six kids under the age of 18. When their father decides to collect his Social Security benefit, will those children also receive Social Security?

Maybe. A retiree's children — including biological, adopted and stepchildren — can qualify for Social Security benefits. But there's a limit on the total amount a family can collect based on one worker's earnings record.

First, the basics. To qualify for a benefit based on a retired parent's (or in some cases, grandparent's) earnings, a child must be unmarried and under 18. (Note: Full-time students qualify until age 19. Disabled children can qualify indefinitely if their disability began before age 22.)

An eligible child can collect up to 50% of the worker's full retirement or disability benefit amount. But a family can't collect more than an amount equal to between 150% and 180% of the worker's full benefit.

For example, let's say Joe's full retirement benefit is $2,400 a month and his maximum family benefit is $4,200. If he's a widower with one eligible child, that child can collect a 50% benefit, or $1,200.

But what if Joe has six eligible dependents — a spouse and five minor children? To determine the amount available to his dependents, the Social Security Administration subtracts his $2,400 benefit from the $4,200 family limit. The result is $1,800. His spouse and the five kids each get $300 a month. As each child turns 18, the amount divided among the other dependents increases. When the kids are all over 18, Joe's spouse can collect 50% of his benefit, or $1,200.

bit.ly/SSAbenefitsforchildren

ssa.gov/people/parents/