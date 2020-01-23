TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
LifestyleRetirement

Ask the Expert: Leaving money to children through a revocable trust

Print

You've written that someone can leave money to her adult children in a testamentary trust created in her will. Can I do this with a revocable trust? I don't want my revocable trust assets to be distributed at my death. Instead, I'd like my kids to receive lifetime trust distributions when I'm gone.

Your revocable trust is an alternative to a will; and like a will, it can be used to create an irrevocable trust for your heirs' benefit at your death.

Many parents want to leave their children money in a lifetime trust rather than as an outright bequest, says Eric Kramer, an Island Park estate lawyer. A well-written trust can protect your heir's assets from creditors' claims. Often, Kramer says, parents' primary goal is to protect their child's inheritance from his or her spouse in the event of divorce.

At your death, your revocable trust can create new, irrevocable trusts for each of your children, dividing your assets between them. Your child can even become his own trustee, provided he appoints a co-trustee — and he can replace his co-trustee at will. "The trust is protected from your child's creditors because he can't invade the principal for himself," Kramer explains. "Only his co-trustee can invade the principal."

You pay more to create a revocable trust than a will, but it's a better vehicle for this estate planning strategy, he adds. The reason: When a trust is created under your will, each future change of trustees must be approved by a court, and going to court is time-consuming and expensive. By contrast, your child won't need court permission to change co-trustees if his trust was created by your revocable trust.

The bottom line

A revocable trust can create lifetime trusts for your children at your death.

More information

nwsdy.li/NOLORevocableLivingTrust

nwsdy.li/NOLOStringsOnBequests

TO ASK THE EXPERT Send questions to Ask the Expert/Act 2, Newsday, 6 Corporate Center Dr., Melville, NY 11747, or email act2@newsday.com. Include your name, address and phone numbers. Questions can be answered only in this column. Advice is offered as general guidance. Check with your own consultants for your specific needs.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

A group of friends cheers at happy hour No plans? Explore Babylon Village's shops, bars and more
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long Can't-miss winter fun for families on LI
Frank Abbracciamento, owner of Abbracciamento in Lynbrook, spoke Brooklyn restaurateur talks coming out of retirement to open LI Italian spot
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Burrata with marinated peppers, housemade rustico bread, Prosciutto Abbracciamento
One could argue that this hamlet's village is Off-season hot spots for 20-somethings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search