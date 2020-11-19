TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
LifestyleRetirement

Ask the Expert: Is widow entitled to couple's exemption in home sale?

Print

My parents purchased their house 48 years ago, paying $42,000. My father passed away in 2013. My mom just sold the house for $430,000. Since my father passed away, is she entitled to the $500,000 exemption on her profit?

No. She would have had to sell it within two years of his death to claim the $500,000 tax exemption that's available to married couples on the sale of their primary residence. But the fact that your parents bought the house before 1977 qualifies her for a break under an old tax law.

Under current law, a surviving spouse inherits half of a jointly-owned spousal house at its market value. Here's an example (to keep it simple, I've omitted sales expenses and capital improvements from the calculation):

John and Cathy pay $145,000 for their house in 1980. When he dies in 2013, it's worth $300,000. Cathy inherits John's half at its $150,000 then-market value. Five years later, she sells the house for $500,000. Her profit is the sale price minus her original cost. Her original cost is $222,500: $150,000 (the half she inherited from John) plus $72,500 (her half of the $145,000 1980 purchase price). The $500,000 sale price minus $222,500 is $277,500. As an individual, she has a $250,000 tax exemption. She owes taxes on $22,500.

But under the earlier law that applies to spousal property purchased before 1977, Cathy can inherit the whole house at its $300,000 market value at the time of John's death. Her profit is therefore $500,000 minus $300,000 equals $200,000. [Tax professionals, see two tax cases: Gallenstein M. Lee v. U.S. (1992), and Therese Hahn v. U.S. (1998)].

The bottom line

A surviving spouse qualifies for special tax treatment on the sale of inherited jointly-owned marital property that was purchased before 1977.

More information

nwsdy.li/CasemainGallensteinVSus

nwsdy.li/IRSHahnVSus

TO ASK THE EXPERT Send questions to act2@newsday.com. Include your name, address and phone numbers. Questions can be answered only in this column. Advice is offered as general guidance. Check with your own consultants for your specific needs.

More Lifestyle

Mark Boccard, owner of Southdown Coffee. 4 new Long Island coffee shops to try this season
The historic Almshouse Haybarn at the Suffolk County Illuminated Winter Wonderland coming to Suffolk County farm 
Southdown Coffee owner Mark Boccard talks about his The story behind Southdown Coffee
The cocktail dubbed Elf on the Shelf, made 'Elf'-themed Christmas pop-up comes to LI village 
Bring your skates or rent them for a Ice skate at an outdoor rink, more things to do this weekend
Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa at Toast Coffeehouse in Where to get standout hot chocolate on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search