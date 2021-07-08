Is it possible to reverse Medicare premium surcharges? My wife and I usually have adjusted gross income (AGI) between $100,000 and $120,000. But in 2019, we sold an investment property and had a large capital gain. As a result, we're paying more for Medicare Part B and Medicare Part D this year. Our total surcharges add up to about $9,500 — a significant hit to our 2021 spendable income. Our 2020 income was the same as our pre-2019 income.

You can file a Request for Reconsideration of the surcharges; but don't get your hopes up. Annual Medicare surcharges typically are waived because of one of seven "life-changing events," such as divorce, the death of a spouse, and the loss of a job. Onetime events like the sale of a house aren't on that list.

Medicare premiums are determined by the income you reported two years earlier. In 2021, the standard Part B monthly premium is $148.50. (Part D premiums depend on the prescription drug policy you choose.) But single taxpayers with 2019 MAGI above $88,000, and married taxpayers filing jointly with 2019 MAGI above $176,000 are paying more.

The 2021 surcharge amounts depend on your income — and they can be steep. The 2021 surcharges can increase a married couple’s total yearly Part B premiums by between $1,426 and $8,554; and they can add between $295 a year and $1,850 a year to a couple’s total Part D premiums.

The good news is that because your 2022 Medicare premiums will be based on your lower 2020 income, your surcharges should automatically disappear next year.

You can apply for a waiver of Medicare premium surcharges if your income has fallen because of life-changing events including marriage, divorce, death of a spouse, and loss of a job.

