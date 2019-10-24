Ask the Expert: Rules for Social Security spousal benefits

My husband will be 67 in May. He hasn't worked in over 20 years. During that time, he took care of our children and his elderly father while I worked. He began taking Social Security at 62. I'm only 57. When I retire, would he be entitled to spousal benefits, which would be more than he is receiving now?

Yes. When you start Social Security, your husband can file for a spousal benefit based on your work record. If his spousal benefit is bigger than his own benefit, he'll receive the larger amount.

All Social Security rules apply to both genders. Here's what you need to know.

The earliest you can file for Social Security is age 62. But if you're now 57, your full retirement age for Social Security purposes is 67. At 62, you'd collect only 79.6 percent of your full retirement benefit. For example, let's say that your benefit at 67 would be $2,400 a month. If you applied for Social Security at 62, you'd get $1,910.40 a month. The discount is permanent. Although you'd receive the same annual cost-of-living benefit increases as other Social Security recipients, your benefit would always be smaller than if you'd taken it later.

But your husband's spousal benefit will be based on his own age when he applies for it. Since he has already reached his full retirement age, whenever he applies he'll qualify to receive the maximum spousal benefit. That's 50 percent of the amount you would be entitled to receive at your full retirement age. In my example, his spousal benefit would be $1,200 a month.

The bottom line

The size of a spousal Social Security benefit depends on the applicant's age when he or she files for it, not on the age of the primary worker.

More information

ssa.gov/planners/retire/applying6.html

ssa.gov/planners/calculators/