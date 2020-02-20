TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
LifestyleRetirement

Ask the Expert: Taxes on an inherited house

Print

You've written that when people inherit a house, they receive it at the market value it was worth when its deceased owner died. Would that be different for my heirs if I have a life estate in the house? Will their tax liability be significantly higher at the time of my demise because I kept a life estate when I transferred the house to them?

No. They'll inherit the house at its market value at the time of your death. When they sell it, they'll only owe taxes on any increase in that value since then. If the house is worth $1.5 million when you die, for example, and they later sell it for $1.9 million, they'll owe taxes on $400,000.

It would be different if you'd simply given the house to your children. In that case, they'd owe taxes on sale proceeds that exceeded your original purchase price. If you originally paid $100,000 and they sold it for $1.9 million, for example, they'd owe taxes on $1.8 million.

But you kept a life estate — legal jargon for the right to continue living there. Tax law (Section 2036(a) of the Internal Revenue Code) says that because you retained that right, the full value of the house will remain in your taxable estate when you die, says Alan E. Weiner, a Plainview tax accountant. And section 1014 of the Internal Revenue Code says that when the value of a house is included in its deceased owner's taxable estate, the house is inherited at its fair market value at the time of his or her death. This is true even if your estate doesn't actually incur a tax, adds Weiner.

The bottom line

A house in which the deceased owner retained a life estate is inherited at its market value.

More information

law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/2036

irc.bloombergtax.com/public/uscode/doc/irc/section_2036

TO ASK THE EXPERT Send questions to Ask the Expert/Act 2, Newsday, 6 Corporate Center Dr., Melville, NY 11747, or email act2@newsday.com. Include your name, address and phone numbers. Questions can be answered only in this column. Advice is offered as general guidance. Check with your own consultants for your specific needs.

More Lifestyle

Take a nostalgic journey back to the '80s Play vintage video games at a local museum, more fun this week
Margaritas are served in a mason jar with Where to celebrate National Margarita Day on LI
Spaghetti carbonara at Bravo Nader in Huntington. Eclectic Italian spot in Huntington still charming after 24 years
Nader Gebrin, who has been the owner of Bravo! Nader, Huntington's eclectic Italian spot
The tasting room of Bright Eye Beer Company, Sibling-owned brewery to open in Long Beach
Video arcade lovers can get their fill of Retro video games rock Cradle of Aviation 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search