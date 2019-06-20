It began more than 20 years ago. I had a read a new book by a first-time author about growing up in Ireland with an alcoholic dad. The book was sad, but occasionally funny and endearing. This, I predicted, is going to be a hit!

Shortly thereafter, I learned that the author would be signing his book at the Book Revue in Huntington. So off I went. The book was “Angela’s Ashes,” and the author Frank McCourt.

That was my first book signing. Along with hundreds of other fans, I listened to McCourt talk about his origins, and later I got my picture taken with the soon-to-be-famous author. Wonderful evening!

I’ve since met Bill Clinton (Book Revue, 2018), best-selling author Mitch Albom (Roslyn, 2018), sportscaster Dick Stockton (San Diego, 2015), Pulitzer Prize-winner Joyce Carol Oates (San Diego, 2015), humorist Carl Hiassen (Carle Place, 2014), and camera-shy (no photos were allowed) Jimmy Carter twice — including one appearance at Costco in Westbury! This year, I met sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, longtime newsman Dan Rather and CNN's Jim Acosta.

It would seem I’ve become a "book author groupie" — and in some cases I’ve even read the book!

More memorable visits have followed.

Once I went to hear Danica McKellar, who played Winnie on TV’s “The Wonder Years.” She’s written a series of books about math for middle school girls with such eye-catching titles as “Math Doesn’t Suck,” “Kiss My Math” and “Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape.”

Truth be told, I never really had an interest in math books for 12-year-old girls, but I was always charmed by Danica/Winnie. So there I was, an old, bald guy, sitting among giggling, braces-wearing 12-year-olds. In the photo from the meet-and-greet, I look like the kid who was left back about a dozen times in school. No matter. McKellar was gracious, intelligent and warm.

My favorite experience, however, was at the Locust Valley Book Store in 2017 to hear author Carl Safina speak about the lives and language of animals in "Beyond Words." Interesting topic.

I had a glass of wine, mingled with the others. Nice crowd. Within 10 minutes, a dozen women came up to me, glowing: "It's an honor to meet you!" "You are just amazing!" "You're terrific!"

Such friendly ladies, I thought! One of them even brought me another glass of wine.

Two more approached: "Please, please, can you sign your book for us?"

Then it hit me: They thought I was the author!

I was tempted to continue the charade, sign the books, be charming and amazing and terrific, but I had to reveal the truth. I let them down gently — and from then on, I had to get my own wine.

Saul Schachter,

Sea Cliff