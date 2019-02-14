My Turn: Crossing 'detective mystery' off the bucket list

As a reader of crime fiction and a former investigator, I often wondered why so few front-line investigators take the leap and write a book. Twenty-five years ago I got the answer to that puzzle. I decided to write a New York City detective mystery.

First I had to sort through many of the attention-grabbing investigations that I had chanced upon from my own experiences or heard about from other detectives, investigators and FBI agents.

Night after night my mind would unravel case after case hoping to uncover the perfect plot for my novel. At last, it came to me one night as I was falling asleep. I gave my book a title. I called it “Damage Control.”

All that was left was to write my masterpiece. I made a plan. I decided to set my alarm for 5 o’clock every morning. That gave me two hours to write before I went to work. I wrote with pen on pad to remind myself that every word should be meaningful and not easily erased. I was amazed at how fast I was able to complete my goal. It took me two weeks to write my book. But it was only 12 pages long!

OK, it was a short book, but I did finish it! My 12-page book was an eye-opener for me and changed my life forever. I started reading books and articles on how to write novels and get published.

Then I learned that a professor at Stony Brook University named Deborah Hecht offered a free workshop called “Coffee and Conversations” for aspiring writers on the third Friday of each month. The program included a presentation by an author, publisher or journalist as well as time to interact with other would-be writers. I listened, learned and read as I kept adding pages to my book.

My writing life took a surprising turn when a friend stopped by to ask me for elder-care help. He was worried about the safety of his mother. She was a frail widow in her late 80s, and he thought she might need to move to a nursing home. He knew I had some knowledge about nursing homes since I was a health-fraud and patient-abuse investigator. I gave him my best advice, and I decided to write a book about growing old in America.

The first edition of “Elder Care, What to Look For, What to Look Out For!” was published in 1996. That’s the year I switched jobs and was appointed as a senior fellow at the Institute for Socioeconomic Studies, a nonprofit policy research think tank.

Though no longer an investigator, I continued adding pages to my novel. But a piece of my mystery puzzle was missing; I needed a mentor with hands-on experience in the New York City Police Department.

I gave my father, Hugh “Joe” Cassidy, a retired NYPD detective commander, my draft manuscript. He rolled up his sleeves at once, and he spent many months working and sharing his expertise with me on every phase of my book until his death in 2011 at his Stony Brook home.

Five years later, in 2016, when I retired, my first goal was to bring my novel to the publishing finish line. The first time I held my book, "Damage Control," in my hands two years later and read through page after page, I was truly grateful to see that my father’s fingerprints are on every page.

