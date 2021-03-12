Natalie Naylor would like to tell you about some important women in Long Island's history. The "first lady of Oyster Bay"; a daredevil female pilot from Freeport; a member of one of Long Island's most distinguished families who embraced what were then considered radical politics; a Nobel Prize-winning scientist from Cold Spring Harbor.

Over the past several decades, Naylor has researched the lives of these and other notable females in Long Island's history and helped bring them to life in her 2012 book "Women in Long Island's Past: A History of Eminent Ladies and Everyday Day Lives" (History Press).

Sitting on a Zoom call with the 83-year-old professor emeritus, one gets the sense she'd be delighted to talk about any one of these prominent women.

Except for one: Natalie Naylor.

When it is pointed out that she is being exceedingly modest about her own achievements, she smiles and blushes.

"I guess so," she says. "Probably my nature."

Darn tootin', say those who have worked with her. "She's one of the most modest historians I know of!" exclaimed Jim McKenna, assistant director of operations at the Cradle of Aviation Museum and the former director of Old Bethpage Village Restoration. "She's not out there looking to be on the History Channel. She's behind the scenes. She's doing her research. She's writing. She's involved in local organizations."

Developing an archive

Naylor taught at Hofstra University for 32 years and was the first director of the university's Long Island Studies Institute, one of the area's principal archives for historical documents. She was also president of the Nassau County Historical Society for 12 years, stepping down in 2020.

She is also the author of 91 articles (and counting) and has — over the course of her 50-year career — given hundreds of presentations on local history to Long Island libraries and historical societies.

"She's a powerhouse," said Jane Mathews Swersey, a former student of Naylor's who later taught history at Shoreham-Wading River High School and who has written about one of Naylor's favorite local historical figures, Rosalie Jones. "She's the one who has kept the history of those women alive," Mathews Swersey, who now lives in New Haven, Connecticut, said of Naylor. "And in doing so, she becomes an important historical figure in local women's history herself."

Naylor will allow only that she's busy.

"I'm working today, in fact," she said when reached by phone on a recent Saturday. "I have to finish an article for the Nassau County Historical Society journal, and I have to prepare for a virtual meeting for the Long Island Studies Council, which is one of my other hats."

It's a lot of hats — especially for an octogenarian. But Natalie is a great reminder that those in some professions — like teaching and writing — are often productive later in life.

It was good teachers that drew Naylor to the study of history in the first place. "I had excellent social studies and history teachers in high school," said Naylor, a longtime Uniondale resident originally from upstate Peekskill.

There was also another influential figure in helping to cultivate her love of the past: Her father, Colin T. Naylor Jr. "He was the unofficial town historian," she said. "He wrote a book about Peekskill during the Civil War, and so I grew up visiting battlefields with him."

'Not much her-story'

Although Long Island doesn't have any Civil War battlefields, it has a long and rich history, one that Naylor was eager to explore when she arrived at Hofstra in 1968. Naylor had earned her doctorate in education at Columbia University Teacher's College and taught social studies at Tuckahoe High School (in Westchester County), before being hired by the university.

Naylor’s original appointment was as a professor in the education department. "There was no women's studies program at the time," she says. And as far as women's history, she says, "it really was his-story then and not much her-story."

In 1976, she joined Hofstra's New College, a school within the university that focused on interdisciplinary, experimental programs in the liberal arts. There, Naylor was given the freedom to introduce what were then nontraditional courses, including one that she called "Remember the Ladies: Women in American Culture."

In 1985, Naylor took on the responsibility of directing the new Long Island Studies Institute, which she headed until her retirement from Hofstra in 2000. There, she helped oversee the publication of a series of 30 books on local history — a number of which she edited or coedited — and organized 14 conferences, for both educators and the general public.

As a scholar, Naylor wanted to learn more about prominent women in the history of Long Island. She combed a standard historical reference volume, called "Notable American Women," looking for names that had a Long Island connection — and found about 200. Eventually she narrowed the list to 30 who lived or worked in what is now the Nassau-Suffolk area. She would write about many of them (she spotlights four of her favorites here), and eventually those individuals would form the foundation of her book.

She's still learning, still writing and speaking on these prominent female figures in our past.

