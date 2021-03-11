Working 9-to-5 looks completely different these days, thanks to remote work. As much as some people embrace it, others are tired of looking at the same four walls. Well, what if those four walls opened to views of white sand beaches and palm trees, layers of snowcapped and forested mountains or so many acres of rolling pastureland you feel you’ve (happily) fallen off the grid?

Shake up the workaday routine by running away to one of these work-ation destinations. (As long as you get the job done, what does the boss care — or does the boss even need to know?)

Cali beach pad steps from the ocean

The easy-breezy elegance of the private Cottages at Lido House, arranged in country club-style ambience on the Balboa Peninsula, is a magnet for stressed-out execs whose work-life balance has been upended by the pandemic. Part of Marriott’s peerless Autograph Collection of distinctive independent hotels, the five three-story hideaways, each named after local islands and given a custom designer interior, celebrate that effortless, iconic sensibility for which California’s Newport Beach is famous.

The Balboa Cottage is described as having a "retro-playful aesthetic [that] joins California effervescence with East Coast sensibility." The Bay Cottage, a Newport-meets-Nantucket haven, reflects a "jet-set perspective infused with contemporary décor." Each sumptuous yet homey cottage has plenty of room to stretch out and relax and enjoy the good life or plug in and get to work in an inspirational setting with a beachy vibe.

Enjoy dinner at the Mayor’s Table, the on-site restaurant plating seafood delectables inspired by the Pacific Ocean. Sip handcrafted cocktails at Topside, the only rooftop venue in Newport Beach. Amenities include swimming pool, Boost Spa, marina and those beautiful white-sand beaches, beckoning just steps away. marriott.com

Norman Rockwell meets ski slopes of Vermont

Covered bridges and spotted dairy cows add an idyllic and bucolic touch to Stowe, Vermont, the ski capital of the east. Considered the quintessential Norman Rockwell small town with its church steeples, red barns and charming antique shops, it feels like a simpler time and place, one perfect for getting your balance back.

In the Green Mountains at the foot of Mount Mansfield — Vermont’s highest peak — Stowe is a winter playground with Nordic and cross-country skiing, dogsledding, fat biking, sleigh rides and snowmobiling. The perfect work-away-from-home for these activities and more is Topnotch Resort.

The clean, minimal design of the guest rooms and suites encourages focus for a business-before-play mindset while Topnotch’s two- and three-bedroom Resort Homes are an ideal solution for large families looking to get away and still spread out. With open floor plans, mountain views, granite kitchens, designer baths, fireplaces and more, accommodations are both roomy and cozy, designed for equal parts entertainment and relaxation as well as work. When the workday ends, there’s the Topnotch Spa for a massage or facial. You’re not going to get this at home. topnotchresort.com

Historic hemp farm in Kentucky countryside

Tune in to a historic two-bedroom log cabin; peace out on 1,000 acres of rolling Kentucky pastureland on Mt. Folly Farm, an official Kentucky landmark. Located in Winchester, about 20 miles east of Lexington, it is equipped with Internet plus ground-floor library and workspace — even an empty filing cabinet. The cabin has all the amenities of an office — without actually being an office.

That’s because it’s an off-the-grid hideaway on a working organic hemp farm, one where guests are free to hike, stroll, bike and go birding and, depending on COVID-19 regulations, help with planting the farm garden and feeding the goats.

The cabin offers views all around, from the front lawn with large oak trees to the goat holler to the greenhouse and gardens to the granary where farm owner Laura Freeman and her crew stone-mill corn and grain. Not far is Laura’s Mercantile at the Crooked House, a farm store stocked with Laura’s Hemp Chocolates, Homestead Alternatives Hemp Tincture, heritage grains from Mt. Folly and other regional specialties, available to guests and operated on the honor box method.

Inside, the cabin is equipped kitchen and modern bathrooms, dining room and family room. Antique furnishings help tell the story of the cabin’s history. visitwinchesterky.com

B-and-B on Natchez’s scenic bluffs

Known as the Bed and Breakfast Capital of the South for its more than 40 bed-and-breakfast and historic inns, Natchez is home to the Clermont Bluffs Bed and Breakfast, a charming enclave for spiriting off to work with an inspired view: the bluffs overlooking the mighty Mississippi.

Not only that, but this Victorian-era home, picture-perfect with its estate setting, also takes in the bottomlands, a network of deep crevasses where pre-Europeans encamped on the riverbanks, fishing and hunting.

The large luxurious rooms were designed to blend modern comfort and historic charm. Each room has a king bed, brand-new tile bathroom, comfortable sitting space for in-room relaxation, smart TV, fine linens and ample pillows. clermontbluffs.com

Author and travel and lifestyle writer Kathy Witt feels you should never get to the end of your bucket list; there’s just too much to see and do in the world. Contact her at KathyWitt24@gmail.com, @KathyWitt.