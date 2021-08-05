As guests step inside the front door of Nelrose and Jim Pinnick's house in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, they're greeted in a welcoming living room. Big couches line the walls and a small electronic picture frame sifts through hundreds of family pictures. Opposite the television, which sits on the mantel, is Nelrose's large recliner, where she sits to watch her shows.

About 10 steps away around the corner from Nelrose's chair is a room she calls "Jim's room," also furnished with a TV and a couch.

That distance from Jim's room to where Nelrose sits in her chair is as far apart as they like to be.

Nelrose, 95, and Jim, 96, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 14. And for five years before their wedding, the Pinnicks were together — meaning that for 80 years, the couple have been inseparable. Besides a three-week breakup that happened before they were married, the couple cannot remember a time that they have been apart.

But even Nelrose, who hates to be away from Jim (and vice versa) says a couple need space — even if Jim does come to check on her in the living room.

The Pinnicks' house is close to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; close enough that if there were ever an emergency, most of the family could be there in five minutes.

Pandemic challenges

Jeff Pinnick, the middle child of the family, who now lives in Granville, Ohio, said it's very intentional that all of the children settled so close to home. Lori Crosby, the youngest of the three children, lives in Reynoldsburg, and the eldest of the Pinnick children, Steve Pinnick, lives in Hebron, Ohio.

Living close has served both Nelrose and Jim well, along with all of the grand- and great-grandchildren who have gotten to know their great-grandparents.

"We're so lucky to be here on our own, and to have the kids so close to us ... We're just very lucky," Nelrose said.

Lori said that although her parents have been fortunate to stay healthy and independent through the years, the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges.

One morning last summer, as Nelrose was making the couple's bed, she twisted and broke her ankle in three places. A call was placed to 911 for an ambulance, but going to the hospital brought something neither of them was prepared for: separation.

With fear mounting and an ambulance on the way, Jim began to put on his shoes. As Nelrose was taken away, Jim tried to follow and was told he wouldn't be allowed in the ambulance or the hospital.

"After all these years, he was so worried about her that all he could think about was he wanted to be with her. And he couldn't go," Lori said.

Nelrose has since recovered, and with the support of children who live so close by, Jim was able to lean on them while she was away.

Role models

Jeff says even though he's learned a lot from his parent's marriage, he still can't quite understand their need to be together all the time. Even he and his wife, who have been together for 44 years, struggle to do everything together in the way Nelrose and Jim have.

"They want to be together all the time. As times have changed, they want to do everything together and they have always done everything together," Jeff said.

Lori and Jeff said their parents have been role models, but the children are far more independent than their parents ever were.

"Their hobbies and everything they did was together. It's like my brother will golf and his wife doesn't; we'll do things more independently," Lori said.

Lori tried to find something her parents hadn't done together. She turned to Jim and Nelrose, sitting hip-to-hip on a love seat in the living room.

"You were a Scout leader," she pointed to Jim. "Was Mom involved with Scouts, too, though?" she asked.

Nelrose and Jim didn't skip a beat.

"Yes, she was. We did that together," they said in unison.

Married since 1946, when asked for their best advice for being in a long-term loving relationship, Nelrose had little to say.

"Respect is the main thing. You've got to respect each other," she said.

"We don't always agree on things, but we come to a decision, don't we?" she asked Jim.

"Yeah," Jim said, somewhat reluctantly.

Nelrose gave him a look, bursting into laughter.

"Most of the time," she said lovingly.