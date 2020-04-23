With social distancing guidelines in place, many events are being offered online. Check out these offerings.

VIRTUAL SCREENING: THE AMERICAN NURSE

Kino Lorber, a film and video distributor, is offering a free streaming of the documentary (2014, 1:21), in honor of the nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Visit kinonow.com/american-nurse any day or time through the end of May.

VIRTUAL AQUARIUM TOUR

Riverhead: Take a free virtual tour of the Long Island Aquarium, and tune in each week to see a different animal as caregivers feed and care for them and their habitats, hosted by Long Island Aquarium, visit nwsdy.li/liaquarium to view.

RELAX AND CONNECT

Join this virtual support group with the library's social work intern via Zoom, 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, hosted by South Country Library, free, visit sctylib.org for the link.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ONLINE: MEDITATION TUESDAY

Join a guide from Kadampa Meditation Center Long Island via Zoom for a meditation session, 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by the Baldwin Library, free, email marnold@baldwinpl.org to register.

LIVE NATURE STREAM: INSIDE THE MARSH INTERTIDAL ZONE

From the comfort of your own home, enjoy and learn marine science live from the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Ernst Marine Conservation Center and 88-acre wetland preserve. Download an animal and plant bingo sheet to search for unique animals that live in an ecosystem between low and high tide, 11 a.m. Tuesday; rain date April 30, free, visit nwsdy.li/livenature to join, and nwsdy.li/livenaturebingo to print bingo card.

ONLINE: CHAIR YOGA LIVE

Enjoy the mobility, vitality and peace of mind that this yoga practice can provide, while feeling fully supported in your chair, 2 ro 3 p.m. Wednesdays, hosted by the Brentwood Library, free, must register at brentwoodnylibrary.org.

VIRTUAL CLASS: ARTHRITIS EXERCISE

Build strength, flexibility and stamina with instructor Eden Bennett, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by the Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, free, register at hhhlibrary.org.

ONLINE: COFFEE WITH A LIBRARIAN

Stop in via GoToMeeting to say hi to librarian Julia Lane, who will be there to chat with from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by the Brentwood Library, free, must register at brentwoodnylibrary.org.

TRUE TALES VIRTUAL SERIES

Join Margo Arceri of Tri-Spy Tours live on Facebook at 2 p.m. Thursdays as she reads and discusses stories from the early days of Long Island based on the stories of the late historian, teacher and storyteller Kate Wheeler Strong. Hosted by the Three Village Historical Society, the program is free and open to all at nwsdy.li/fbtruetales.

VIRTUAL CHAIR YOGA

Gentle yoga performed sitting on a chair, or standing and using a chair for support, class includes breathing techniques and ways to relax the mind and body, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, hosted by Copiague Library, free, visit facebook.com/copiaguelibrary.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus