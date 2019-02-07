TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
LifestyleRetirement

Ask the Expert: The cost of IRA transfers

Print

Your recent column about moving an IRA didn't mention that in bank-to-bank transfers, the "losing" bank takes money directly out of the person's IRA for their "fee." It's not a free transfer. The IRA owner loses that money in any transfer, and loses the compounded interest on that money. Imagine how much money the owner will lose over a lifetime of bank-to-bank transfers of multiple IRAs. Does one have to report these fees as IRA withdrawals? If you don't itemize, is there anything you can do on your tax returns regarding the lost monies every year?

The fees charged by an IRA custodian (such as a bank, brokerage or mutual fund company) aren't taxed as withdrawals. They're investment expenses. Unfortunately, there's no longer an off-setting tax break for them.

The new federal tax law eliminated the miscellaneous itemized tax deduction for investment fees and expenses. (The same law made itemizing less attractive for most taxpayers by almost doubling the standard deduction to $12,000 (up from $6,350) for single taxpayers, and to $24,000 (up from $12,700) for married taxpayers filing jointly.

As you say, most banks charge a fee for transferring or terminating an IRA. Before doing so, you should always ask to see a fee schedule.

"When you shop for CD rates, consider the cost of moving your account," advises Ed Slott, a Rockville Centre tax accountant. "Chances are, a higher rate won't overcome the fee."

Alternatively, consider keeping your IRA at a mutual fund company instead of a bank. Mutual fund firms offer investments at many levels of risk and return, which lets you change the investments in your IRA without changing IRA custodians — and big fund companies like Fidelity and Vanguard include FDIC-insured CDs in their investment lineup.

The bottom line

IRA fees aren't taxable withdrawals.

More information

fool.com/retirement/costs-of-an-ira-account-fees-you-should-minimize.aspx

turbotax.intuit.com/tax-tips/irs-tax-return/2017-tax-reform-legislation-what-you-should-know/L96aFuPhc

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Joy Behar attends opening night of the Broadway 'The View' co-host Behar under fire for use of blackface
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of No school, no problem: We found 36 fun things to do on LI
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 45 indoor places to play on LI
Kim Taylor, of Baldwin, with her quilt, "Tree LIer creates quilts honoring African-American history
The Trastevere seafood platter at Virgola, which has On a budget? Here's where to eat this Valentine's Day
The magic of the hit CW show, "Masters See a magic show, more LI fun this weekend