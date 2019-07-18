Music from the Rat Pack era gets the room up and moving during a Making Memories With Music program at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

Couples twirl around the floor and others dance singly in a circle, often singing and clapping to the music. Just about everyone in the room is smiling and up and moving, or at least tapping in time if they're seated.

Welcome to a program that uses the power of music to touch those with memory issues, giving them and their care partners a chance to enjoy a social activity.

"It's wonderful to know you're not alone," said Marcy Rhodes, 65, of Huntington, a licensed master social worker and certified special-education teacher who facilitates the program. It's one of the Making Memories Through the Arts programs she coordinates that offer enrichment, stimulation and socialization for people with memory loss and those who care for them. "It's important for them to have joy in their lives, to stay engaged and to be connected with others because memory loss is such an isolating condition," Rhodes added.

Other types of memory programs also are offered at the Heckscher Museum in Huntington, the Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor and at The Long Island Museum in Stony Brook. After watching film clips in Making Memories at the Movies, participants share memories as they discuss movies in a guided conversation, or in Exploring Art … Making Memories, they discuss artworks in programs at area museums.

The programs are part of an effort to engage people living with dementia and their care partners with cultural arts in the community. Shared social activities offer participants a chance to form connections in a safe space, relax and escape the daily caregiving routine for a bit. Familiar music spurs memories, conversation and togetherness, creating comfortable moments. Music, film and visual arts spark memories and encourage engagement, Rhodes notes on her website.

Light refreshments and information for care partners about various memory services and programs across Nassau and Suffolk counties also are available. Some who attend bring bag lunches so they can continue the socialization before heading home.

Fanya Ryvlina, 87, who attended a program at Cinema Arts with a social day care group from the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, was dancing up a storm, moving and clapping along with several songs. "I like to dance all my life," she said. "I don't feel my age."

A group from Gurwin attends the memory programs at Cinema Arts regularly for socialization, said chief adult day officer Jeraldine Fedoriw, and takes such day trips as shopping and visiting a park. Gurwin is among the sponsors of events at Cinema Arts.

At Cinema Arts and the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck, where the music program also is offered, professional dancers kick things off, demonstrating different steps and dances to recorded music and generally getting people moving. As dancers spread out, the pros circulate, showing moves and dancing with different partners.

During a Making Memories With Music program at the Gold Coast Arts Center, Rose Andersen of Port Washington, who is "99 and a half," as her son Glen Andersen noted, smiles from her wheelchair as she moves in time with the music. Her favorite songs include Strauss waltzes and Big Band-era tunes, he said. "Put on a mamba or rumba and her whole body starts to vibrate," he said. She's hesitant to stand, but often "chair dances" along with the music.

"Music is her air," said Glen Andersen, 66. He remembers the stereo was constantly on, playing songs by Frank Sinatra and Perry Como, while he and his siblings were growing up. "We grew up with music," he said. "That's her medicine."

The music and memory programs are a draw for them because it's a chance to socialize in a group setting. "I think it should catch on more," he said. "We like that Cinema Arts place, where people gather together, and seeing other people. We enjoy going out."

The family is planning a 100th birthday party for Rose at The Milleridge Inn in Jericho in mid-November, Glen said.

Visiting a music and memory program at the Gold Coast Arts Center for the first time, Kris Sweeney, 59, of Floral Park, brought her mother, 90-year-old Barbara Sanfino, who moved back to the area from Idaho several years ago. Music from the Big Band Era is a favorite, especially compositions played by Sanfino's late husband, jazz musician Jerry Sanfino.

"I was married to a musician — he played saxophone and all of the woodwinds," Barbara explained, and was one of the musicians on the original "Mack The Knife." Her favorite music? "His."

Sanfino also attends a senior memory program in Herricks one day a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where there's a music component and sometimes children from a nursery program in the building come in to sing songs.

"She enjoys it, listening to the music," Sweeney said. "You have to find what is appropriate to your situation. This works for mom. She was never much for watching TV. She was a woman who liked to move. She liked to do things."

Jeff Nathanson, 27, of Dix Hills, brings his mother, Arlene, 61, to the music programs at Cinema Arts.

"Music is huge to her now," he said, and art and music therapy form a big part of her treatment. "She paints and enjoys playing the piano. It's like that one side [of her brain] is pretty much there," he said. "Her speech therapist sings with her because the music, we think, gets through to her. And when we come out of the music and memory program, she's in a much better mood."

Lauren Morett-Vij, 63, of Huntington concurred about the positive effects of the music programs, which her mother, Beverly Morett of Greenlawn, attended in April at Cinema Arts. "She responded very well to the music," Morett-Vij said about her mom, who died in July at the age of 85.

"It is an amazing program. You would see how they all light up and wake up," Morett-Vij said this month.