I was trying to remember what made me laugh when Jeff Foxworthy and his “You Might Be a Redneck” jokes came to mind. So here is my riff on his humor.

You know the isolation is getting to you:

When you try to find the news channel on your microwave

watch the screen

and realize it might be your best bet.

When you name all the squirrels in your bird feeder

and the big gray one with the crazy eye named Ralph

starts giving you tips on the stock market

and you believe him.

When you get dressed up for your Zoom cocktail party

and think of your flannel pajamas with polar bears

as “formal wear”

and someone compliments you on them.

When you watch cat videos on YouTube for hours

and you wonder if your cat might also have talent

and you realize your cat is a dog.

When you throw your cash into the washing machine

out of fear that it's carrying the germs of thousands of hands

and add fabric softener

and iron it.

When you stop wearing deodorant

in hopes that it will remind you of Zumba class you're missing

and it feels oddly comforting.

When you finally have time to organize your closets

and you color code your clothes

and then try to alphabetize them.

When you look in the mirror

and think it is FaceTime

with an old stranger

and you introduce yourself.

When you decide that cutting your own hair can't be all that difficult

and your grandkids think you have

a new “silly filter app” on FaceTime

and you write them out of your will … again.

When you run out of hair dye

and think that red and green food color might make brown dye in a pinch

and it does

in a way

and you once again write your grandkids out of your will.

When you finally clean up your bedroom and hang up your clothes

and discover your treadmill

and in a fit of energy

take the clothes off the hangers and cover the damn thing up again.

When your house is so clean

that you pray that the dust bunnies are multiplying

so that you'll have a new generation to chase.

When you pray to the gods of Costco and Stop & Shop

for manna

and learn the meaning of eternity.

When you do research on what people did before toilet paper

and wish you had not.

When you watch the laundry bouncing in the clothes dryer

and think it is cable news

and write a compliment to the station.

When you carefully dress and groom for that office meetup

and even remember to press “enhance face” on Zoom

and you see that your smile is nearly as bright

as your Christmas tree blinking over your left shoulder.

When you think that a candlelight dinner might boost your spirits

and you try really hard to “plate”

oatmeal.

When you think you'll try meditation

and you need a peaceful place away from your family

so you build an igloo out of toilet paper

and you want to live there forever.

Kathee Shaff Kelson,

Stony Brook