There is a line in the movie “The Shawshank Redemption” about hope: “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”

In these troubled times it is important to hold onto our notion of hope and to remember that hope is, indeed, a “good thing.” With that in mind, I have been thinking a lot about what I am hopeful for and what I am hoping the future will bring. In no particular order, this is what I came up with:

I hope the coronavirus is soon contained and we can all go on with our lives.

I hope that everyone who needs or wants to be tested for the virus gets tested, and that the red tape to get tested comes to an end.

I hope I can soon see my friends, whom I miss so much.

I hope my gym reopens soon.

I hope that those feeling isolated and lonely will find comfort in someone or something.

I hope that employers find a way to put people ahead of profit and that they keep paying their workers even as many remain idle. And I hope that all businesses manage to survive this crisis so that when it ends the people who had jobs can return to them.

I hope the economy somehow stabilizes and bounces back, that way I won’t have to work another 10 years to regain what I lost in my 401(k).

I hope that all who are ill from the virus have a speedy and painless recovery.

I hope I can go to Italy this summer to celebrate my aunt and uncle’s 50th wedding anniversary. In fact, I hope there is an Italy left to travel to.

I hope that they find a cure for this virus and for any future virus that can cause widespread disaster.

I hope that God is listening to all the prayers being prayed.

I hope that this crisis teaches every human that while we may all be different, we all need one another.

I hope to soon eat a slice at my favorite pizzeria.

I hope I can use my Yankee tickets this year and that baseball is played in all forms (from Little League to Major League) this summer.

I hope to soon hear the sound of real laughter, which has disappeared of late, and not the canned TV laughter that has been filling the void of real experiences.

I hope that this current experience has taught all of us to be more patient, kind and humble.

I hope I don’t gain too much weight by being inactive and eating comfort food.

I hope that every person who is quarantined (either by self or government edict) finds a measure of joy and comfort in their daily lives.

Most of all, I hope that this kind of experience we are all going through now never happens again!

Peter Tamigi,

Hauppauge