My Turn: Life goes on, even through human travails

I agree with the distinguished American poet Robert Frost who said, “In three words I can sum up everything I have learned about life: it goes on.”

Notwithstanding broad-scale diseases, droughts, earthquakes, avalanches, tsunamis, fires, floods, famine, insect infestation and hurricanes, we see life going on. War, accidents and criminal acts cause havoc, and far-reaching emotional and physical pain brings living to a standstill, yet life goes on. It is the nature of life to want to continue.

On a personal level, in spite of grief, setbacks, disappointments, hardships, stormy weather and turbulent times, my life goes on. Perhaps not in the way I anticipate, neither better nor worse just different.

I'm a 74-year-old "seasoned citizen," a retired Hauppauge High School public-speaking and English arts teacher.

Do I miss my deceased parents? Absolutely.

Do I miss my husband? Unquestionably.

Do I miss my friends who have died or have moved away? Definitely.

Do I miss my youth? Well, not so much.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Do I miss my 50s, when I was in good health? You betcha.

Nonetheless, although my mind holds dear memories and images of what was and aren’t any more, my life and life around me continues.

It will rain, it will snow, the sun will shine, wind will blow, the moon will glow.

Firetrucks will speed, sirens will blare, children will play, trains will run, planes will fly, movies will entertain, Oscars will be given, choruses will sing, musicians will practice, congregations will pray, teams will win, games will be lost, spectators will cheer, customers will shop, students will learn, politicians will be politicians, speeches will be made, taxes will be paid, deadlines will be met, lovers will marry, work will be done, novels will be read, memoirs will be written.

I am in awe at how plant life carries on. Roots press down. Seedlings push up. Limbs stretch. Leaves unfurl. Buds open. Fruits ripen.

Throughout the challenges of survival, Nature withstands the changeover from season to season.

Likewise, I press down for stability, push up with hope, stretch for novelty, unwind from stress, open for possibilities and ripen with experience.

Life goes on … or, someday for me, it doesn’t.

But wait.

Just as I remember and cherish the loved ones who now reside in my heart, perhaps my life and legacy will live on in the minds of those who choose to make room for me in their thoughts.

And so, life goes on, neither the same nor better, just different.

“If you worry about what might be, and wonder what might have been, you will ignore what is.” — Anonymous.

Lily Klima,

Hauppauge