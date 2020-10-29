My Turn: Not quite an 'amazing' word

Long before the pandemic caused the "lockdown" and there was much to do besides watch TV, I noticed a "trend" in the overuse of a certain adjective. Since March I have been at home more and have the TV on during the day. I am blown away that newscasters, talk-show hosts, and even their celebrity guests use the word "amazing" with reckless abandon to describe everything from an article of clothing, to a celebrity’s acting role, to someone doing anything that is truly less than "amazing."

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definition of the word is "causing astonishment, great wonder, or surprise." It seems that people on TV have a very limited "adjective" vocabulary when there are so many other word choices from which they could select.

I generally watch three one-hour shows during the course of the day. If I were to play the drinking game, taking a drink each time someone said the word "amazing," I would be drunk before noon. Many times a talk-show host will say the word several times when speaking to a guest.

"You look amazing."

"The show was amazing."

"Your baby is amazing."

Or, no matter what the guest says, the host’s reaction is "That’s amazing," as if there is nothing else to say in response.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Each time I hear this word, it is like nails on a chalkboard. That expression, of course, dates me, and I’m not sure too many millennials would even know or understand that expression.

Those on social media sites also seem to use the word "amazing" to a nauseating extent. "She is an amazing mom."

"My trip was amazing."

"She did an amazing job."

"The yard looks amazing."

"That movie was amazing."

Being a lover of words, I find the limited use of vocabulary quite disheartening.

Only some things are "amazing." Yes, we had the "Amazing Mets" back in the 1969 World Series, as it was "shocking" and "unexpected." But, that shirt is not "amazing." The jobs that essential workers are doing during this pandemic are "amazing." Your friend’s haircut is not.

If you listen carefully you will start to notice how many times this word is used. Watch one half-hour of a talk show — I challenge you — and see. I’ve heard a celebrity say, "She is an amazing, amazing, amazing woman. She really is amazing." Really now?

Please, please, please TV personalities and celebrities, find alternate word choices and save the word, "amazing" for something that is truly "amazing."

And if you were tired of reading the word, "amazing" in this essay, then I made my point.

Terri Donahue,

Center Moriches