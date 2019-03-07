Buying an RV for travel or camping can be a journey in itself given the many types and price ranges.

Finding a good match depends on how you plan to use the RV as well as the amenities you “must have.” Is it mainly for weekend jaunts or longer trips? Do you need more space for kids or ATVs?

Many RV newbies start outdoor adventuring with a tent trailer, also known as a pop-up. It’s a budget-friendly way to discover if you like to go vagabond. Seasoned travelers or retirees might move into a fifth-wheel or Class A vehicle, budget willing.

“A lot of people dip their toes into the RV world with a tent trailer,” said Ron Little, former owner of RVs Northwest who also served as president of the Washington RV Dealers Association.

“Most people will eventually graduate into a hard-side trailer, but it’s a good starting point to see if they like the camping lifestyle and camping with the kids.”

But it doesn’t hurt to consider such factors as space needed for beds and a place to cook meals, he said.

“If you’re trying to decide on an RV, most people will often make a mistake of buying one that’s too small, and then they realize after using it just a few times, they wished they had bought one in a bigger size,” Little said.

“It’s a wonderful lifestyle, and it makes more economic sense to use an RV than almost any other type of travel.”

Here’s a guide among common RV choices:

FOLDING TENT TRAILER/POP-UPS A tent trailer has canvas sides that extend for extra space, then compact flat when hauled. It usually provides sleeping space for a small family. Many styles have at least a sink and small kitchen, but some don’t include a toilet.

Size: 8 to 24 feet

Cost: $6,300 to $22,000

Pros: Easy to pull behind most vehicles, they’re the next step up from a tent on the ground.

Cons: Fabric or canvas material might get ripped or chewed if critters get nearby. If the open trailer gets caught in a rainstorm, it must be aired out and dried before compacting.

TRUCK CAMPER This versatile camper continues to be popular, particularly with sports enthusiasts who take them for hunting, fishing or hiking trips.

Size: 8 to 20 feet

Cost: $6,300 to $55,000

Pros: Ability to haul a boat or trailer with ATVs. The camper comes off the truck, too, for road trips. Many models are good for all weather and have slide-outs, standup showers, toilet and more.

Cons: Tight accommodations; usually for a small family or two adults.

TOWABLE RVS These hard-sided RVs typically require towing by an SUV or truck. Verify your vehicle’s towing capability and allow for added weight of personal belongings.

Size: 12 to 35 feet

Cost: $8,000 to $95,000

Pros: Even smaller models offer the comforts of home. Can detach from the tow vehicle, allowing for errands and sightseeing.

Cons: Storing trip essentials might be tight, as would sleeping space. Extra towing equipment, such as stabilizer bars, might be needed.

EXPANDABLE TRAVEL TRAILER This hybrid blends features of hard-sided and folding tent trailers. These tend to have expandable pull-outs for more sleeping space.

Size: 19 to 30 feet

Cost: $10,000 to $30,000

Pros: Good for summer travel and families; relatively light-weight with pull-outs, they offer more room for less money.

Cons: Canvas parts need to be aired out after any moisture conditions. Not as cold-weather friendly as fully hard-sided trailers.

FIFTH-WHEEL So named for the style of hitch, these offer more homey comforts, often full kitchens, and are built more for all four seasons. Some have side-by-side fridge and other luxuries.

Size: 21 to 40 feet

Cost: $18,000 to $160,000

Pros: Amenities work well for being gone several months, for full-time RV dwellers or snow birds.

Cons: Can be tricky backing into tight spaces. A heavy-duty three-quarter-ton truck or more is needed to pull one.

SPORT UTILITY RVS OR TOY HAULERS This type combines RV lounging spaces and hauling room for four-wheelers, dirt bikes or sand rails. They have typical kitchen and sleeping quarters. In some, the bunk beds descend after you move out the ATVs.

Size: 19 to 34 feet

Cost: $10,300 to $170,000

Pros: Can be a better choice for adventuring. Often includes such extras as inside-outside showers and extra fuel tanks.

Cons: Weight of the trailer and the toys requires towing capacity of a large truck. Might get beat up faster from ATV loading and storage.

CLASS C MOTOR HOME Built on a van frame, many have the traditional over-the-cab section for a bed or entertainment center.

Size: 21 to 35 feet

Cost: $43,000 to $200,000

Pros: Easy to drive; plenty of space for sleeping, kitchen, dining and bathroom. A slide-out in some models moves a wall for more space. Small vehicle can be towed behind.

Cons: Expense and storage of the vehicle when not in use.

CLASS B MOTOR HOME Also known as van campers, this type is built from manufactured van or panel-truck shells. Standard features often include a bathroom, sleeping, dining and kitchen along with storage. Stand-up room is created if the roof can be raised or floors dropped.

Size: 16 to 22 feet

Cost: $60,00 to $130,000

Pros: Lighter weight, drives more like a family car but still has many features.

Cons: Space might be tight. These typically sleep up to four people.

CLASS A MOTOR HOME Conventional motor homes are built entirely on a motor vehicle chassis with homelike amenities, living spaces and entertainment centers. Larger, more luxurious models have the bells and whistles of a custom home and extra storage space. Slide-outs may move an RV wall outward.

Size: 21 to 40 feet

Cost: $60,000 to $500,000

Pros: Any experienced driver can take the wheel; good for homelike features and longer stays in any weather. Beefier models can haul a car.

Cons: Multiple amenities increase cost; might have more features than you need unless you’re journeying often or go on lengthy trips.