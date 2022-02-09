New thrills coming to Orlando theme parks

Never content to rest on its laurels, Orlando — theme park capital of the world — rolls out new splashy shows, pirate secrets and epic adventures for thrill seekers of all ages for 2022. And if that’s not enough, a new immersive hotel experience will launch visitors onto a starcruiser, and one of the world’s most famous pigs will fling open the gates to her own theme park.

Walt DIsney World Resort

It’s hard to imagine that what was once Orlando swamps and wetlands is, 50 years later, a high-tech mega entertainment complex encompassing a Magic Kingdom, what founder Walt Disney originally called a "community of tomorrow" (EPCOT), Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom and more. As Walt Disney World Resort continues its celebration of marking a half-century of being "the Happiest Place On Earth," it does so with new — dare we say jaw-dropping — experiences in all four theme parks.

Among them are the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s first "other-world" showcase pavilion. The fun begins in the family-friendly Galaxarium, a planetarium-like exhibition highlighting the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies, and then rachets up with the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster. The coaster is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world and one that can rotate 360 degrees. It is expected to open this summer.

"Finding Nemo: The Big Blue ... and Beyond" splashes into Disney’s Animal Kingdom, bringing with it a cast of puppets, singers and other performers who present the story of Nemo, Dory and friends from an entirely new point of view. Remember the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in "Finding Nemo" who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute? The stage spectacular picks up here and includes fan favorite songs such as "In the Big Blue World" and "Go with the Flow," special effects and animated backdrops and all set against an amazing underwater world.

Seaworld parks and entertainment

Opening in February is Ice Breaker, SeaWorld Orlando’s first-ever launch coaster — and one that features the steepest vertical drop in Florida. The ride zips along four launches, both backwards and forwards, and culminates in a reverse launch with a 93-foot-tall spike with a 100-degree angle.

SeaWorld Orlando can also tell you how to get to Sesame Street — because it’s right here in the park’s new Sesame Street Land. Families can stroll along what is arguably TV-land’s most famous street, brought to life with an award-winning parade, attractions including Big Bird’s Twirl ‘N’ Whirl and Elmo’s Choo Choo Train and all those beloved furry friends from everyone’s favorite childhood neighborhood.

At Aquatica Orlando, the new Reef Plunge water slide is set to exhilarate guests arriving just in time for spring break. Twist and turn (and probably shout) through some 330 feet of clear tube as you whoosh past leopard sharks, sardines and Commerson’s dolphins (also known as skunk or panda dolphins) in this new underwater habitat.

Also new (and already open) is Riptide Race, the world’s tallest dueling racer. Pitting teams against each other in a high-speed race through 650 feet of slide, the ride begins atop a 68-foot tower before splashing down at the finish line.

Legoland Florida resort

The world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park opens Feb. 24 at Legoland Florida Resort. Based on the long-running British children’s television series, this stand-alone theme park welcomes the whole family to watch favorite episodes at the Cinema, play (free) games at a fairground adventure, pedal along George’s Tricycle Trail, take Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and explore the maze in Granny Pig’s Garden, among other rides and interactive attractions. The park also features live shows, themed playscapes and water play areas.

Also coming in 2022 is Pirate River Quest, a family-friendly treasure hunt adventure. Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover not only the secrets protecting its canals, but treacherous surroundings and noisy monkeys.

Two other new attractions that have already opened are The Legoland Story, which tells the history of Lego and the park, and the Legoland Coffee Co., with delicious grown-up drinks including flash-chilled iced coffee and handheld breakfast sandwiches.

A slingshot and a freefall

Two world-record-setting attractions recently opened in Orlando. The Orlando Slingshot stands at 300 feet, making it the world’s tallest slingshot. The two-tower attraction launches two riders out of an "exploding volcano," straight up into the sky, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park stands at 430 feet, making it the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.

Adventure at new accomodations

Walt Disney World’s immersive "Star Wars"-themed hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, is due to open on March 1. Here, guests "board" the starship Halcyon for an all-inclusive experience that puts them into the immersive world of "Star Wars." The two-night experience is part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza and part real-life role-playing game.

On the itinerary? A ship orientation, sabacc lessons, lightsaber training, Captain’s reception, themed lunches and dinners, bridge training and more. The individual choices participants make determine their personal "Star Wars" adventure.

