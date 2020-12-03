The Column: COVID-19 vaccine is the shot of good news we need

Worried? Forlorn? COVID fatigued?

Keep the faith. Help is on the way.

So say all the wonderful public health experts and front-line doctors who promise the vaccine soon to arrive will end the nightmare, hooray.

For me, this is like waking up just before I drive my father’s 1951 Ford into the East River because, without telling anyone in Brooklyn, some genius traffic engineer has located the Manhattan exit ramp underwater.

I’ve dreamed it a million times, always managing a narrow escape.

That is how I am thinking about the expected coronavirus injection — deliverance, in the nick of time. Now instead of gasping for air in Dad’s doomed four-door sedan I am eating a pretzel off a pushcart at South Street Seaport and chatting with the tourists.

Sing praise and say hallelujah.

It’s as if we are floating through the final scenes of "It’s a Wonderful Life" when dear, decent George Bailey is redeemed by the generous people of Bedford Falls. In this case, our Yuletide saviors are researchers in goggles and lab coats. Before long, let’s hope, we’ll all be as sunny as Jimmy Stewart.

I am ready.

Since March, I have been in self-imposed exile. My biggest outing was to the Visiting Nurse Service for the quadra-whammy, old-folks seasonal flu shot. But the dreary rigors of house arrest may soon be over. The world awaits. Keep your eyes open, here I come.

Let’s look ahead.

Maybe it’s June 2021. Baseball is back, including fans. I am in my usual spot at Citi Field, Section 513, Seat 6, last row, chosen because I no longer have patience with beer-sodden bros who kick the back of my seat and speak in an odd language of single-syllable words never exceeding four letters.

With me will be family members, each a long-suffering devotee of the New York Mets.

"This is the year," we will tell one another.

"Gotta’ believe."

The team has a new owner, Steve Cohen, a man of serious wealth who has promised to lift the club from persistent mediocrity. We’ve heard this kind of pledge before, but Cohen is expected to acquire major talent with his billions. (Yes, with a "b.")

"Pennant," one of us will say.

"Series," hopes another.

"Keep spending, Stevie."

It also could be a morning in early August.

We have not taken a road trip in so long I am not sure which way you turn to get off Long Island.

The car is packed. There is a little cooler with mini-Coke cans and Reese’s Peanut Butter cups, essentials of the intrepid long-distance driver.

Where to?

We have kids in the South — Virginia and Georgia. It’s been forever since we’ve seen them. Zoom is no substitute for the moment you feel a daughter’s warm face next to yours or kiss a son through his stubble. So, maybe we’ll head down to Dixie.

Also possible: New England via Albany.

This is a favorite. Up the gorgeous Taconic State Parkway to the Thruway and finally the small hotel on State Street. Dinner at Cafe Cappricio, off the beaten track, couple steps down, straight out of a ’40s movie, fabulous.

A walk along the Hudson in the morning — racing sculls and tankers and runabouts — Albany’s toy skyline in the near distance. Doughnuts from Cider Belly on North Pearl, quick look at the apartment we rented a million years ago when I was a kid reporter at the old Knickerbocker News, and then off we go, east to New Hampshire and pals near Hanover. Murphy’s pub. Lou’s for lunch. Dartmouth College on the Green. Heavenly.

And, wait, holy cow, now it’s November, already, and December, too. Where’d summer go, and fall?

Wasn’t the pandemic something, we’ll say? Such fear and sadness. Such courage and skill — those, too.

And here we are, Christmas 2021, together again.

Boy, did Mom and I miss you. How was the trip? Long drive. Heavy traffic. Give us a hug.

Now, let’s turn on the tree and unwrap the presents. Let’s sit down to dinner and pass the plates. Let’s feel full and happy but remember how many have less — too many.

One last toast: To the docs and nurses, unending thanks. To all of us absent, let’s never forget. To the future — once in doubt but now restored.

Oh, yes, 2021 will be grand.

Meanwhile, friends, stay safe. Help is on the way.

Dream, dream, dream.