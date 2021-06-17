Here is the ultimate in self-care. It's a resort, fragrant with magnolias and framed by a gorgeous postcard setting, sparkling lake in the foreground, gently rolling greenery as its backdrop. It's a calming haven whose glammed-up sensibility is offset by a low-key attitude and feels like a warm hug upon turning into grounds showing off Mother Nature’s best handiwork.

The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee, emphasis on Oconee, a Creek Indian word with several meanings (living on water, born from water, great waters), all describing the ambience on and near Georgia’s second-largest lake. This is a vacation well-lived — an escape into a world of luxury, tranquility and beauty, topped by that peerless Ritz-Carlton standard of excellence.

Less than 90 miles east of Atlanta in Greensboro, this Georgia gem ushers guests into a tony enclave of championship golf courses, waterside dining, lakeside cottages and suites chock-full of all the charm and character one expects from a lakeside retreat. Activities include poolside lazing, boating, bourbon tastings, gathering round the fire pit, summer concerts and more.

LIFE ON THE LAKE

The resort’s breezy vibe inspires carefree, unstructured days. Lounge on a wedge of sandy beach at lake’s edge, play in the heated infinity pool, stroll grounds shaded by towering oak trees, drop a line for sunfish, bass or bream from the banks of Lake Oconee or other quiet fishing nooks, or book the Naturally Nurtured massage, an organic facial or other restorative treatment at the spa while the kids pursue their own agenda.

The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee does not forget about its littlest guests. The resort’s VIK check-in gives pint-size VIPs a guest book to sign and the thrill of a scavenger hunt. Also available: an over-the-top "Leave Your Trace" in-room camping overnight that includes tent setup, sleeping bag, flashlight, children’s book and stuffed animal. Special menus featuring kid faves are provided for the 2-to-12-year-old set. Requested foods are puréed for babies.

Equipment available for rental for land- and water-based adventures includes water scooters, boats (fishing, wake, deck, ski and pontoons, including double-deckers with slides), canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and bicycles. New to the resort’s docks are two Hacker-Craft mahogany boats, a five-seater and seven-seater. Called the luxury classic boat for the millionaire, these gorgeous pleasure crafts are perfect for sunrise and sunset cruises, Champagne cruises, whatever the guest wishes.

FOOD IS FAB AND FUN

It’s hard to ignore the siren call of the lake, especially during fine weather and particularly from Gaby’s by the Lake, one of the resort's restaurants. The restaurant has front-row seating to come-hither views of Lake Oconee for watching boats come and go, and the sunrise or sunset. The atmosphere and menu are irresistible, playful and soul-satisfying.

A new Brussels sprouts appetizer with bacon and a kick was the inspired contrivance of one of Gaby’s kitchen employees. A lunch entree of barbecue pork nachos features layer upon layer of flavor, color and crunch — and calls out for a frosty adult beverage accompaniment. The bourbon chicken bowl is ridiculously rich and delicious, and ready for its close-up with the same Instagram-level of color and composition as the nachos and other entrees on lunch and dinner menus.

The Linger Longer Steakhouse may not be as casual in dress or design, but the food is equally inventive and fun, from the sorghum-glazed, thick-cut Bacon on a Wire appetizer to the flossy pink swirl of cotton candy standing at attention in a miniature woodblock that arrives at meal’s conclusion. The Linger Longer wedge salad, more circular than triangular-shaped, is a delight with its creamy blue-cheese dressing hidden within a crunchy green bowl and beneath a crispy sliver of seasoned crouton. Steaks, seafood, sauces and sides round out the menu.

HAVEN SWEET HAVEN

Lodging ranges from rooms and suites to lakeside cottages to an enormous lake house. All are inviting sanctuaries with custom furniture, feather beds swaddled in silky-soft linens and puffy duvets topped with goose-down pillows and luxury bath amenities arrayed in granite and marble bathrooms. Coffee drinkers will love the Nespresso machine; all guests will appreciate the in-room mini-refrigerator, twice-daily housekeeping and turndown.

Accommodations come with a choice of view: lake, pool, golf course, fireside, resort. The charm and beauty of the suites and rooms extend outdoors with private balconies and patios (some with their own fire pits). At the cottages, a living-room fireplace and stone veranda and wraparound porch add allure. The lake house goes one further with its own private outdoor pool.

Plan your travels: Set along the waterfront just outside of Atlanta, the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee is a AAA Four Diamond Award- and Forbes Four-Star Award-winning resort offering five-star amenities.

There are five championship golf courses on-site and five restaurants, including the Coffee Shop and the cozy Barrel Room (with a curated list of exclusive barrels of bourbon and whiskeys). Summer lake activities include kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and other water sports. Cold-weather fun includes ice skating and fireside s’mores. The resort’s spa has a full menu of luxe-level therapies and services as well as saunas, steam rooms, cold-plunge pools and an indoor pool.

The resort offers enhanced cleaning protocols and housekeeping service as well as the choice of valet or self-parking and of baggage assistance or personal unloading. Face coverings are required in all indoor public areas. For more information: ritzcarlton.com, 706-467-0600.

