On Long Island, the '20s are once again roaring.

Local bars and eateries have recreated the Prohibition-era atmosphere of a century ago with themed settings and speakeasies. And trendy parties, high school proms and celebratory events are sending Long Islanders searching for flapper-themed garb.

Here's how to spend 2020 in, well, '20s style.

Flapper-themed affairs

Flappers in flirty dresses and men in raccoon coats were all the rage during the Roaring Twenties — a time for pushing the fashion envelope. Its looks still fascinate today — evidenced in part by 1920’s-themed costume parties being held throughout this year on Long Island and elsewhere to celebrate the '20’s hundredth anniversary. Some revelers are even renting period costumes to get the most authentic look.

“People love the '20s style because it was a fun, sexy time,” says Michael Russo, the Babylon-based owner of Michael Russo Events. The trend peaked in popularity on Long Island in the form of New Year's Eve bashes, and has continued to pop up in celebrations both grand and small — children's and adult's birthday parties, high school proms, including Ward Melville High School in East Setauket and even a restaurant opening.

Lisa Harris, owner of the Prohibition Kitchen restaurant in Port Jefferson, hosted a grand opening party there in February and rented themed costumes for the party for herself, her husband and her staff.

“The party’s theme was tied to both — the opening of the restaurant and the anniversary of the Roaring Twenties,” Harris, 52, explains. “We decided to celebrate the '20s and invited customers to come in costume and take part.” She says the attendees bought their period outfits or fashioned them from pieces already in their closets, but she wanted to be truer to period fashions.

Shelly Brennan, office manager for Costume America Inc., in Farmingdale, says rented 1920s looks are the way to go for such themed events because one-of-a-kind outfits can be put together that no one else at a party will have, and rented period costumes are typically of better quality than those sold by retailers. “They’re garment quality clothes used mostly for the theaters and schools.”

Roaring Twenties styles that can be found in Long Island rental shops include cloche and fedora hats, shoes, fringed and drop-waist dresses, pinstripe suits, spats, ties, boas, long pearl necklaces, feather headbands, beaded purses, flapper gloves, fur coats and cigarette holders. Rental prices for an entire outfit can range from about $75 to $150.

“I have a whole room devoted to the 1920s,” says Nancy Altman Guzzetta, owner of Antique Costumes & Prop Rental by Nan in Port Jefferson. “I have literally hundreds of pieces for adults and children.” Harris got her rentals from Guzzetta for her grand opening party. Guzzetta adds, “People can get complete costumes or just accessories.”

Here’s a sampling of places on Long Island where you can rent a 1920s look: Antique Costumes & Prop Rental by Nan (709 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631- 331-2261), Costume America, Inc. (80 Smith St., #7, Farmingdale; 631- 414-7464) and Wylie Creations (12 Millers Lane, New Hyde Park; 516-300-9460).

Sips at speakeasies

Local bars and eateries have recreated the Prohibition-era atmosphere of a century ago with 1920s-themed settings and speakeasies. Some require a password, others are word-of-mouth hidden gems. All serve Roaring '20s-inspired cocktails that were once the cat’s meow at local gin joints. The lingo has not yet returned, but the drinks and ambiance have.

CORK & KERRY Cork & Kerry, as a speakeasy should be, is difficult to find. There are no signs. There are no advertisements. There are no phones.

“People call for directions, which we’re not going to give. People call for reservations, which we’re not going to take,” says Doug Brickel, beverage director of Cork & Kerry’s two locations. “So, there’s no reason to have a phone.”

There is, however, a phone booth at a “nearby” coffee shop called Roast. A false wall in the booth is the hidden gateway from the coffee shop to C&K’s Floral Park location, which opened in 2015. Quality abounds in each carefully crafted cocktail, which includes the Donny Brasco, a bourbon-based libation with vanilla, almonds, acid-adjusted orange and walnut. Choose from over 500 whiskeys, the empty crates of which hang floor to ceiling on the speakeasy’s wall. More info: 143 Tulip Ave., Floral Park; and 24 South Park Ave., Rockville Center; @CKfloralpark @CKrvc on Instagram.

THE 1770 HOUSE RESTAURANT AND INN This Inn’s tavern has already been through the '20s three times: the 1720s, the 1820s and the 1920s. It is believed by locals to have been an original speakeasy. “I don’t know where the legend comes from,” says general manager Carol Covell. “It’s hearsay but we do believe it to be true.” Beyond the front entrance are two sets of stairs: one leading up to the Inn’s room, the other, a steep and narrow wooden staircase leading down to a 32-seat tavern.

An alternative to the sophisticated fine dining menu of chef Michael Rozzi in the main dining room, the tavern offers a casual setting and, in addition to the upstairs menu items, options such as burgers and St. Louis-style pork ribs. Alcohol includes top-shelf brands of liquors and beers and an award-winning wine list of 250 options. More info: 143 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

CHARLOTTE'S SPEAKEASY Charlotte’s is the rare establishment that operated as a speakeasy in the 1920s and the 2020s. “If people are looking for the real experience and looking to stand where people were hiding out from the cops 100 years ago, they can do that here,” says Nick DeVito, who owns the bar with his brother, John.

The menu offers a mix of period and modern drinks, all with 1920s-inspired names, like the Bee's Knees (gin, raw wildflower honey, lemon, lavender). The food menu includes offerings such as a charcuterie board, Italian egg rolls and pizzas. Of course, to first enter, the password is needed. Find it on the speakeasy’s website, or by asking the yogurt store staff, who will assist in solving the password riddle. Just do not ask the doorman who is standing guard.

“He’s like a Buckingham palace guard, he doesn’t flinch,” DeVito says. “He’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. We sell ice cream here.’” More info: 294 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-8530; charlottesspeakeasy.com

ALIBI SPEAKEASY & LOUNGE In order to get a foot in the door, one must first find it. Inside the storefront’s small vestibule is a wood-planked wall with dozens of doorknobs. “Looking from outside in, you can’t see in,” says Peter Dragone, one of the owners. “People want to see what’s behind that wall."

When they find the correct doorknob, they’ll enter a Prohibition-inspired lounge. The menu includes intricate specialty and Prohibition-era cocktails, made from in-house purées and freshly squeezed fruits and juices. Food options come in individual or shareable portions, with offerings like bacon guacamole quesadillas, a charcuterie board that comes with olives and peanuts, a Bavarian pretzel served with in-house beer cheese.

To enjoy it, just find the correct doorknob. More info: 230 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-8622, alibifarmingdale.com

REPEAL XVIII Inside, it may feel like the Roaring '20s, but it’s technically set in the 1930s. December 5, 1933, to be exact.

That was the day Prohibition came to an end, meaning bars could open legally and alcohol could flow freely. The bar, named after and celebrating the repeal of the 18th Amendment that started Prohibition, has speakeasy décor, just without the false storefront and hidden entrance. “It’s like you are stepping into the day after Prohibition,” says owner Michael Matarazzo.

The drink menu includes 12 specialty cocktails. Popular picks include the Boozehound, a mix of tequila, fresh lime juice, orgeat, grated nutmeg and a spritz of rose water; and the French XVIII, which includes gin, homemade raspberry purée, fresh lemon juice and homemade thyme simple syrup, and is topped with prosecco and thyme spring garnish. More info: 30 New St., Huntington; 631-629-5878; repealxviii.com

TREME Treme's décor is "based on the New Orleans French Main Street vibe,” says owner, bartender and occasional performer Josh Thompson. “Classy but not pretentious.” Well-known for its Old Fashion (rye, bitters, simple syrup), the bar also serves pre-Prohibition cocktails like Sazerac (rye, gomme syrup and bitters in an absinthe-lined glass), and New Orleans classics like the Vieux Carre (cognac, rye, sweet vermouth, Benedictine and bitters). The grazing food menu features gourmet meat and cheese boards, stuffed dates, shrimp cocktail and other light bites. With live music five nights a week, genres mostly include jazz, blues and Latin. More info: 553 Main St., Islip; 631-277-2008, tremeislip.com

THE ROSE ROOM It is described as an intimate speakeasy that contradicts the polished luxury of the famed Garden City Hotel it’s hidden within.

To find it, simply exit the lobby and head to the hotel’s loading dock. A hologram on the floor projects the image of a wolf with a rose in its mouth. Enter a secretive 50-seat bar offering mainly whiskey-driven craft cocktails, rare spirits, and esoteric beers and wines. Cocktails include classics like Sidecar, Bee's Knees and Barrel-Aged Manhattan, in addition to a variety of signature libations.

“Our food and beverage team came up with the idea,” said Carole Diaz, the director of marketing and sales at The Garden City Hotel. “Something different, fun and mysterious that our guests would get a kick out of.” More info: 45 7th St., Garden City; 516-747-3000, gardencityhotel.com

Tours turn back time

During the '20s, the North Shore was dotted with mansions built on the scale of European castles and châteaus by many of America’s first captains of industry — earning it the name the “Gold Coast” and inspiring F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book “The Great Gatsby.” And some of the finest examples of this over-the-top wealth can still be experienced by the public today — one hundred years later — through tours of some of those opulent estates that are now museums filled with actual furnishings or replicas from the time.

SAND’S POINT PRESERVE

A wealth of examples of "Great Gatsby"-era opulence can be found at Sand’s Point Preserve — home to three spectacular mansions — Hempstead House, Falaise and Castle Gould. The Hempstead House and Falaise are open for tours.

The Hempstead House — a 40-room, 50,000-square foot Tudor-style mansion, also known as the Gould-Guggenheim estate — was the summer residence of Howard Gould (1912-1917) and later Daniel and Florence Guggenheim (1917-1930). It has since become a backdrop for films and television shows including “Scent of a Woman,” “Malcolm X,” “Great Expectations,” “The Blacklist,” “Gotham,” “Billions,” “Dare Devil,” “The Americans,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Royal Pains” and “Masters of Sex.”

Tours are offered Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Entrance to the Preserve is free for Conservancy members and $10 per car for nonmembers. Private tours can be scheduled upon request by calling 516-571-7901.

Falaise, French for “cliff,” is also one of the few intact houses remaining on the North Shore, with some of its distinctive medieval exterior features including an enclosed cobblestone courtyard, a round tower and steeply pitched tiled roofs.

Tours are conducted from late May through November only; Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., $15 per person. Entrance to the preserve is free for Conservancy members and $10 per car for nonmembers. Private tours can be scheduled upon request by calling 516-571-7901. More info: 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; 516-571-7900; TheSandsPointPreserve.com.

EAGLE’S NEST Wildlife and marine-life dioramas by artisans who created those found in the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan can be found in Eagle’s Nest, part of the 43-acre Vanderbilt Museum complex that includes the 24-room Spanish Revival-style home, a seaplane hangar, boathouse, planetarium and curator’s cottage.

Tours are offered Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., general admission, $14, seniors and students, $13, children 12 and under, $11, ages 2 and under, free. 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org.

OHEKA CASTLE Oheka Castle, built a century ago by financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn, appeared as Xanadu in the opening of the 1941 Orson Welles epic movie classic, “Citizen Kane.” In real-life, Oheka was the scene of the lavish wedding of singer Kevin Jonas, of the “Jonas Brothers” fame, to Danielle Deleasa and the setting for singer Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” video.

Constructed in the middle of a 443-acre plot on the highest point on Long Island in Cold Spring Harbor for what would be $158 million today, the 127-room French-style château is one of the largest private residences ever built in America. Today the castle is recognized as a prestigious wedding venue and is a member of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, which recognize and celebrate prestigious historic treasures.

Tours are offered seven days a week at 11 a.m., by reservation only, $25, general admission, $20 seniors, $15 students, $5 children under 12. 135 W. Gate Dr., Huntington, 631-659-1400, tours@oheka.com.

WESTBURY HOUSE Westbury House was built in 1906 by financier John S. Phipps and his wife, Margarita Grace Phipps on property that is part of the elegant 200-acre Old Westbury Gardens estate and features vast lawns and wooded paths. The mansion was used in the 1970 film, “Love Story,” to depict the family home of Oliver Barrett IV, Ryan O’Neal’s character in the movie. It was also used in other Hollywood productions including Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” and television shows.

The property is currently furnished with priceless antiques and decorative artwork and is used as the site of various events including concerts, teas and tours and auto shows.

Tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays, general admission, $12, seniors and students, $10, ages 7 to 17, $7, and children under 6, free. 71 Old Westbury Rd., Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org.

COE HALL The Tudor Revival residence, with its gardens, greenhouses, rolling hills, nature walks, woodlands, stables and a large hay barn, was constructed to resemble a 400-year-old English manor and provides a look at the lifestyle of the privileged during the 1920s through collections of period furnishings, paintings, stained glass and decorative arts.

Tours from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 7 days a week beginning April 1. General admission, $10, seniors, $9, children ages 12-17, $5, children under 12 and Planting Fields Foundation members, free. 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-9210, plantingfields.org.

Jazz it up

Chicago and New Orleans are known for their abundance of jazz. But that doesn’t mean Long Island can’t get in the game. Turn back the clock and catch some live jazz at these locations.

CINQUE TERRE Monday night is Jazz Night when bassist Al Cardillo, drummer Frank Bellucci and a rotating keyboard player serve as the backing band for this weekly in-house jam session.

“There’s a buzz here on Monday nights,” says owner Anthony Page. “People bring in saxophones, trumpets and guitars. Someone once wheeled in a xylophone.” Enjoy northern Italian cuisine in a modern décor setting. More info: 872 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station; 7-10 p.m. on Mondays; no cover; 631-923-1255; cinqueterreli.com

BIG DADDY’S Every Sunday, grab a New Orleans-style brunch with pork and waffles or shrimp and grits plus bottomless cocktails (mimosa, Bloody Mary, hurricanes) as a live jazz band plays by the bar. “It’s very festive, bright and colorful here,” says managing partner Brian Sheskier. “The mood is fun and upbeat.” Reservations are accepted, but walk-ins are also welcome. More info: One Park Lane, Massapequa; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays; no cover; 516-799-8877; bigdaddysny.com

SUNSET GRILL On the first and third Tuesday of each month, the Leon Petruzzi Jazz Orchestra plays a two-hour set of all instrumental jazz music ranging from Thad Jones to Woody Herman to Buddy Rich. “

We will do up-tempo stuff, ballads, Latin, funk, blues,” says Petruzzi, who plays trumpet. “It’s really a labor of love.” The scene is a casual bar with drinks, burgers, pizza and an array of appetizers. More info: 4068 Sunrise Highway, Seaford; 8-10 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month; No cover; 516-785-4952; lisunsetgrill.com

GATSBY’S LANDING Dine at the neuvo American restaurant overlooking Roslyn Pond on Fridays and Sundays where live jazz is paired with craft cocktails like a grapefruit martini or house signature, the Gatsby Mule (vodka, ginger beer, lime juice). The bands rotate featuring Jeannie and Al Cardillo plus special guests. More info: 1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 7-10 p.m. Fridays and 6-9 p.m. Sundays; no cover but two-drink minimum; 516-277-2318; gatsbyslanding.com

GRASSO’S For 25 years, this staple of Cold Spring Harbor has been delivering live jazz every week. Wednesdays belong to the Wayne Sabella Trio and upcoming acts include pianist James Weidman (3/20), pianist Joe Tranchina (3/21) and Bill Heller Trio (3/27).

“Jazz is always the focus here,” says owner Gail Grasso. “I wanted to create not just a place to dine, but rather a whole experience.” More info: 134 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor; 6 p.m. on Monday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. (brunch) and 6 p.m. (dinner) Sunday; no cover; 631-367-6060; grassosrestaurant.com

"Flapper affairs" by Lisa Irizarry

"Sips at speakeasies" by Mike Gavin

"Tours turn back time" by Lisa Irizarry

"Jazz it up" by David Criblez