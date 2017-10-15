This Huntington Bay home overlooks the water and features views of the Huntington Lighthouse from two balconies. It is on the market for $6.5 million.
The main house, with five bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms, was built in 1999, but has the look of an older estate, with custom millwork. The 2.25-acre property also has a two-bedroom cottage. An in-ground pool overlooks a rolling lawn down to the water.
“The views are just magnificent and you get a great sunset, says Jyll Kata of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Risa Ziegler.
The property is part of the Wincoma Beach Association.
