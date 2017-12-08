Denise Kaucky 46, Mastic Beach Occupation Registrar at Peconic Bay Medical Center Height 5-foot-2 Before 207 pounds, August 2014 After 140 pounds, December 2017

HER STORY

Denise Kaucky readily admits she had poor eating habits and was always on the go. In addition to a weight gain that started creeping up after high school, she had a family history of diabetes and hypertension, and she eventually took oral medications for both. She spent most of her adult life trying various diets. There were some successes but nothing with lasting results. Though she didn’t qualify, Kaucky looked into weight loss surgery six years ago, when she was 40. She revisited the subject with another doctor four years later. By then she was on daily insulin injections, and surgery was quickly approved.

She had gastric sleeve surgery in September 2014 and lost about 40 pounds during the first month. She was able to get off all medications six weeks after surgery. In total, Kaucky lost 73 pounds, but she didn’t like her appearance. She gained a few pounds and is happy at her current weight of 140.

“I have no regrets whatsoever. Honestly, still, when I walk by a storefront and see myself in the glass, I can’t believe it’s me. I look half my original size, says Kaucky.

HER DIET

For breakfast Kaucky has a Light & Fit Greek Crunch yogurt or two scrambled eggs with a slice of cheese. Lunch is a small green salad with some kind of protein — either shrimp, low-salt cold cuts or chicken. Dinner is always a protein, likely chicken and zucchini or a shrimp stir fry. She says protein keeps her feeling full. She always has green vegetables and periodically mashed potatoes. Snacks include protein shakes, peanuts and cheese sticks.

HER EXERCISE

Kaucky goes to the gym three times a week for 45 minutes. She gets her cardio work done on either a treadmill or an elliptical and does strength training on a circuit of weight machines. She walks at least 10,000 steps a day five days a week.

HER ADVICE

“If you’re considering surgery, I say go for it. Research a good surgeon. I was scared of a negative outcome but have absolutely no regret. It’s the best thing I ever did for myself.”