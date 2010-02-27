Tip: Garden City Library offers memory program

Do you sometimes forget where you put your car keys? Or can't find your reading glasses? Did you really call your grandson by your cat's name?

Fortunately, most "senior moments" are reasons to laugh, not cause for concern. But you can get a better idea of what constitutes a problem by attending a free event Tuesday at the Garden City Public Library.

"All About Forgetfulness: Maintain Your Brain" begins at 10 a.m. Members of the Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation will talk about memory lapses that may be permanent and others that may be reversible. They will also offer tips on how to keep your brain functioning at a peak level, no matter how old you are.

For more information, visit nassaulibrary.org/gardenc or call 516-742-8405, ext. 239.