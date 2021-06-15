Here’s one way to make take your wedding proposal to the next level: Recruit a wingman with true animal magnetism who can really rock a tuxedo.

Ask Tony Passafiume, who enlisted an adorable penguin named Ginger to pop the question to his girlfriend, Kayla Pardo, on May 15 at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead.

"We’re fanatics for aquariums and zoos, anything animal related," says Passafiume, 25, who lives in Yonkers and works for Metro-North. "Kayla’s always wanted to do a penguin encounter that lets you get up close and learn about them. She knew I’d made arrangements to do that at the aquarium for our fifth anniversary."

During the group show, a zookeeper in on the secret engagement plans announced that the couple had been randomly selected for post-show fun. They stayed behind and were told that 3-year-old Ginger, one of 15 penguins at the aquarium, had learned to fetch things and would retrieve something just for them.

"Ginger aced her part," says zookeeper Maggie Seiler.

The penguin came waddling back wearing a bow tie that read, "Marry me?"

"As soon as I read it, I started crying," says Pardo, 25, a special-education teacher who lives in the Bronx. Through happy tears she said yes.

Relying on birds to set the scene for a proposal is a departure from the classic dinner-for-two. Other proposal packages — pay-one-price experiences — have popped up at other Long Island businesses that are designed to make the big moment truly memorable.

A GREAT GATSBY 'I DO'

At Gatsby on the Ocean, a restaurant in Wantagh at the West Bathhouse at Jones Beach, the proposal package revolves around a special room with a view. "It was the original office of Robert Moses," says Elyse Remigio, director of catering sales.

The suite now set the stage for romance with candles, roses and Champagne. The package features a seven-course chef's tasting menu. Want to propose on the beach instead of inside? That can be arranged.

"Everything gets set up in advance," says Remigio, adding that the setup includes placement of the ring. "One man asked me to put the ring on top of a chocolate lava cake." Sweet.

Between being a fan of "The Great Gatsby" and loving the restaurant’s scenic setting, Nicholas Montalbano, 27, a foreman at a landscaping company, said proposing there was a perfect fit.

On Oct. 24, 2020, Sabrina Federico, 27, a teacher who lives in West Babylon, walked into the Robert Moses room to find him on one knee and holding a ring. "I did a good job keeping it a secret," says Montalbano.

A BUBBLY PROPOSAL

At Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery in Southold, a private tasting package that marries bubbly and tasty eats has been a vehicle for proposals for a little over a year.

"I’ve seen proposals outside by the vines and inside in our bubble room," says Janelle Gerle, a hospitality director.

On some occasions, there were only two people present. Other times family and friends have secretly waited to join in after the life-changing question has been asked. "Either way, it’s always memorable," says Lauren Smith, sales and hospitality director.

ANIMAL ENCOUNTER

The Long Island Aquarium’s proposal options include encounters with butterflies and sharks. On May 7, Colton Murray, 27, who works in security, relied on the sea lion experience to surprise Nicole Bello, 24, a teacher’s aid, with a prearranged proposal.

Java, a handsome marine mammal, helped seal the deal after the duo stayed behind after the group show.

"They told us Java has learned a brand new behavior," says Bello, adding that he held a sign that she had to unfurl. "I got caught up in the moment," she adds. "It took me a few seconds to see that it said ‘Will you marry me?’ and that Colton was on one knee with a ring."

A week after saying yes, she was still flipped-out. "It was an amazing experience," she says.