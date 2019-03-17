Central Islip

Carleton Ave. plans to be unveiled today

Development projects vying for nearly $10 million earmarked for revitalization of the Carleton Avenue corridor will be unveiled during a meeting Monday at the Central Islip Senior High School, officials said.

The two-hour meeting in the school’s cafeteria begins at 6 p.m. It is the third and final public meeting on how state money should be used on a blighted stretch of Carleton Avenue, from the Long Island Rail Road station south to Smith Street. A “first cut” of finalists will be revealed at the meeting, Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

Central Islip in August was the recipient of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2018 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant of $9.7 million.

Some proposals under consideration include a historical trail, mixed-use apartment building and an upgraded senior and recreation center.

A 17-person committee has been working with a consulting firm to brainstorm and assess projects. Proposals will be selected during a committee meeting next Monday. Projects chosen will then be sent to state officials, who will determine which projects are funded, Carpenter said.

The committee has determined any public project, such as those pitched by Islip Town, can get 100 percent funding by the state. A private entity can only receive up to 33 percent funding from the state grant, Carpenter said.

— Antonio Planas

LONG BEACH

Payments OKd in

pump station lawsuit

Long Beach City Council members have approved a $150,000 settlement to end a dispute with a Syosset contractor hired 10 years ago to build a pump station.

The city council voted March 5 to make two payments of $75,000 to Syosset-based E&A Restoration Inc. settling a breach of contract lawsuit against the city.

Contractors sued the city in 2014 over a 2009 contract to build a pump station on New York Avenue, according to a city resolution. E&A was hired to demolish an existing pump station and maintain operation of an interim pumping station.

City officials said both sides reached an impasse, and the city faced settlement demands between $250,000 and $800,000. The city said the company is owed $76,823 for work performed, but not yet paid.

Additional delays and expenses, including attorney’s fees are estimated at more than $250,000, according to the city. Attorneys for the city negotiated a settlement for $150,000 to be paid in two installments: One $75,000 payment within 30 days and another $75,000 payment by March 2, 2020.

City officials said the first payment was made from the city’s judgment and claims insurance reserve fund.

— JOHN ASBURY

BABYLON TOWN

Town renews 15-year yacht club leases

Babylon has renewed leases with two yacht clubs in the town.

The town renewed the leases with the Unqua Corinthian Yacht Club Inc. near West Gilgo Beach, and the Seaford Harbor Yacht Club Inc., situated south of the State Boat Channel between the Nassau/Suffolk line and West Gilgo Lagoon.

The town has owned the land for both clubs and leased it to them for at least a century, said town spokesman Kevin Bonner. The lease agreement is similar in nature to the ones the town has with Oak Beach residents, who lease the land under their houses from the town.

For both clubs, the town is extending the lease for 15 years with yearly rental increases of a minimum of 5 percent. The town has been renewing the leases every 15 years at the same percentage increase for at least the past 45 years, Bonner said. In addition to the rent, the clubs pay taxes to the town for any improvements made to the facilities, he said.

Town records show that for 2019, Unqua is paying the town $19,743, while Seaford is paying $5,466. At the time of the last lease renewal, in 2006, Unqua paid the town $10,469 and Seaford paid $3,200.

— DENISE M. BONILLA

N. HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Town wins Moody’s highest bond rating

Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service gave the Town of North Hempstead an Aaa rating last week, a marking the town has held since 2016.

Aaa rating is the highest rating a municipality can earn, and North Hempstead has the highest rating among Nassau County towns. Hempstead has an Aa2 rating, and Oyster Bay has a BBB- rating.

Moody’s assigned the Aaa rating to North Hempstead’s $19.3 million public improvement serial bonds — 2019 Series A. The agency also gave North Hempstead a stable outlook for the fiscal future.

“The stable outlook reflects the town’s conservative fiscal management practices, which will support healthy operating performance and maintenance of a strong financial position,” Moody’s officials said in a statement Thursday.

Moody’s ratings are important because they affect the interest rate that a town pays when borrowing money. Moody’s rates the town every six months.

— KHRISTOPHER J. BROOKS