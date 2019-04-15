GLEN COVE

Streetlights to be all LEDs by year’s end

The Glen Cove City Council voted unanimously last Tuesday to convert its streetlights to more energy-efficient LED lights.

About 1,635 lights throughout Glen Cove will be switched to LED bulbs through the Smart Street Lighting New York program. The conversion will cost about $650,000 and is expected to save the city an estimated $90,000 annually in energy and maintenance costs, according to Jeffrey Laino, a business representative for the New York Power Authority.

Last year, the city spent nearly $80,000 to repair or replace streetlights, Rocco Graziosi, an account clerk for the Department of Public Works, said last month at a pre-council meeting. Laino said the new LED lights, which are designed to last at least 15 years and come with a 10-year warranty, should reduce the city’s maintenance costs.

Mayor Timothy Tenke agreed.

“This saves energy, and it’s going to save the city money in the long run,” Tenke said. “There’s also no initial outlay of money, so this is really a no-brainer.”

NYPA will cover the initial expenses of the project, and Glen Cove will reimburse the agency over time through its energy savings, Tenke said, adding that the project should be completed by the end of the year.

Several municipalities on Long Island have already switched to LED lighting. The Town of Babylon replaced 13,000 lights earlier this year, and Southampton completed its conversion to LED in November. — RACHEL UDA

MATTITUCK / GREENPORT

Hearings on buying land for preservation

Southold will hold public hearings this month on whether to move ahead with acquiring land that town officials have called important preservation projects.

The Southold Town Board voted 6-0 last Tuesday at a meeting to schedule public hearings for the purchase of conservation easements on properties in Mattituck and Greenport.

Two combined 93.1-acre properties, located in the R-80 Zoning District on the northerly side of Route 25 in Greenport, are owned by William King and Robert Turner, according to a town resolution. Southold will seek to purchase the land using $3,881,250 in Community Preservation Funds. Southold is also seeking to pay $1.3 million in preservation funding to acquire 32.4 acres of land on Route 25 in Greenport from Island’s End Golf and Country Club Inc.

The acquisitions are designed to protect the existing golf course in Greenport, provide affordable recreational opportunities for Southold residents and others, and to prohibit “development of the protected areas for any other purpose but recreational use,” according to the resolution.

Southold Councilman Bob Ghosio said at the meeting that it was “really good news” that the hearings are moving forward. “This will be one of the largest, if not the largest, preservation projects the town has undertaken,” he said.

The hearings are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Southold Town Hall.

— JEAN-PAUL SALAMANCA

BELLPORT

Zoning change OKd

for BJ’s gas station

BJ’s Wholesale Club in Bellport has been granted a zoning change for a planned members-only gas station.

The Brookhaven Town Board voted 7-0 on Thursday to approve the zoning change and a special permit for the gas station, which would be built adjacent to the BJ’s store on the South Service Road of Sunrise Highway.

The town board also removed a 1974 covenant restricting use of the property to hotels and restaurants. The property at that time was occupied by a Howard Johnson’s motor lodge.

BJ’s must obtain site plan approval from the town Planning Board and variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, officials said. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Hauppauge attorney Timothy Shea, representing BJ’s, said the company planned to include a charging station for electric vehicles, in addition to gasoline pumps.

The fueling station would be built on part of a 4-acre site next to the Royal Oak Diner, which will remain open, officials said. — CARL MACGOWAN

MANHASSET

Town clears site planfor medical office

North Hempstead Town Council members have approved the site plan on a property in Manhasset that could become a medical office.

The building at 1542 Northern Blvd. houses a Barnes & Noble, but a representative for the property owner, C&B Realty #1, said the owner doesn’t want a retail use going forward.

Kathleen Deegan Dickson, a Uniondale-based lawyer representing C&B Realty, said her client has received offers to convert the building into a restaurant or a medical office. C&B Realty doesn’t want a restaurant, Dickson said.

The site plan, which was approved last Tuesday, means C&B Realty can expand the parking lot behind the 30,483-square-foot building to accommodate more visitors in case it does become a medical office.

The property is on the border of North Hills Village and North Hempstead Town.

— KHRISTOPHER J. BROOKS

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Razing three zombie houses ordered

Brookhaven officials have ordered the demolition of three houses in Mount Sinai, Medford and Mastic Beach.

The town board voted 7-0 on Thursday to tear down the abandoned houses in 30 days because they are considered dangerous and uninhabitable. The costs of razing the zombie structures and clearing debris will be added to the owners’ property taxes.

The houses are on Overlook Drive in Mount Sinai, Connelly Drive in Medford and Laurelton Drive in Mastic Beach.

Town demolition crews will tear down the houses unless the owners agree within 30 days to repair or rebuild them, officials said. — CARL MACGOWAN