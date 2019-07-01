TODAY'S PAPER
Prices have gone up - just a bit - since 1969

By Caroline Curtin Caroline.Curtin@newsday.com
U.S. postage stamp in 1969: $.06

U.S. postage stamp in 2019: $.55

Gallon of milk 1969: $1.16

Gallon of milk 2019: $3.76

Sticker price of a 1969 Volkswagen beetle: $1,799

Sticker price of a 2019 Volkswagen beetle: $20,895

NYC subway ride 1969: $.20

NYC subway ride 2019: $2.75

Monthly LIRR Ticket (Huntington-Penn Station) 1969: $45.40

Monthly LIRR Ticket (Huntington-Penn Station) 2019: $363.00

Monthly LIRR Ticket (Freeport-Penn Station) 1969: $41.75

Monthly LIRR Ticket (Freeport-Penn Station) 2019: $308.00

Monthly LIRR Ticket (Port Washington-Penn Station) 1969: $39.45

Monthly LIRR Ticket (Port Washington-Penn Station) 2019: $270.00

