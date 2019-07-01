Prices have gone up - just a bit - since 1969
U.S. postage stamp in 1969: $.06
U.S. postage stamp in 2019: $.55
Gallon of milk 1969: $1.16
Gallon of milk 2019: $3.76
Sticker price of a 1969 Volkswagen beetle: $1,799
Sticker price of a 2019 Volkswagen beetle: $20,895
NYC subway ride 1969: $.20
NYC subway ride 2019: $2.75
Monthly LIRR Ticket (Huntington-Penn Station) 1969: $45.40
Monthly LIRR Ticket (Huntington-Penn Station) 2019: $363.00
Monthly LIRR Ticket (Freeport-Penn Station) 1969: $41.75
Monthly LIRR Ticket (Freeport-Penn Station) 2019: $308.00
Monthly LIRR Ticket (Port Washington-Penn Station) 1969: $39.45
Monthly LIRR Ticket (Port Washington-Penn Station) 2019: $270.00
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.