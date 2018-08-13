TODAY'S PAPER
On Aug. 14, 2003, a massive blackout overtook the Northeastern United States and parts of Canada.

The outage happened after a power generation unit in Ohio overloaded and automatically shut down, leaving Long Island without electricity.

Traffic backs up on the Northern State Parkway at around 5 p.m. during the blackout.

The sun sets over Manhattan during the first hours of the blackout.

A New York City bus picks up passengers at the Jamaica LIRR station during the blackout.

A view of Manhattan from the Brooklyn Bridge is shown during the blackout.

Roberto Layne trys to cross Route 112 at Woodside Avenue in Medford, where traffic lights were out due to the blackout.

A Suffolk County police car is surrounded by road flares as police control traffic on a Long Island Expressway service road.

A Nassau County police officer directs traffic at 5 p.m. at Old Country Road and Glen Cove Road during the blackout.

Atlantic Hardware store in Freeport does rapid business in batteries, flashlights and radios during the blackout.

Connor Fux, of Leesburg, Va., was stranded at Long Island MacArthur Airport during the blackout. He was attempting to travel to Spring Lake, N.Y., from Nashville.

Stranded passengers sit and wait at the Long Beach LIRR station during the blackout.

The Glenwood Landing LIPA power plant sits in darkness during the blackout.

Anthony Donnarumma, of Smithtown, Paul Orbe, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Ozell Neely, of Baldwin Harbor, refill their gas tanks during the blackout. Orbe drove to Donnarumma's home and siphoned gas from two wave runners in Anthony's garage, and brought back four gallons — two for Orbe's car, and two for Neely's car.

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow is near a darkened Hempstead Turnpike at 10:30 p.m. during the blackout.

Mama Theresa's in Garden City Park was one of few restaurants to remain open during the blackout. Owner Marco Nicotra said he was doing so to accommodate his customers.

Customers wait for their food orders outside Mama Theresa's in Garden City Park during the blackout.

Looking west along Old Country Road near Glen Cove Road in Carle Place, where police placed a bus and rows of road flares to funnel traffic to one lane at 11 p.m. during the blackout.

An office building at 666 Old Country Rd. in Carle Place sits in the dark during the blackout.

Passengers wait in the Southwest Airlines line at Long Island MacArthur Airport during the blackout.

