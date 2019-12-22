TODAY'S PAPER
What Long Islanders can expect in 2020

From the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive

From the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, the trial in the death of Evelyn Rodriguez and key elections, to Lidl's continued takover of local supermarkets, upgrades to the Long Island Rail Road and Elton John's final Long Island shows, and more, here is a look at what may play out in 2020. Credit: James Carbone; Heather Walsh; Danielle Finkelstein; MTA/YouTube; Getty Images; Niall Carson/PA Wire

By Newsday Staff
We're about to start a new decade.

While there's much we can't predict about the future, we're not heading into 2020 totally in the dark.

We dug through our past coverage, our calendars and our beat notes to find some clues about what we can expect in the new year on Long Island — from local politics, business and crime to entertainment, restaurants and more.

January New laws, trial in Evelyn Rodriguez death

Early 2020 HPV vaccine requirement considered

February MS-13 gang prosecutions, Kmart's last stand

March Manganos' sentencing

Spring Farewell to Penn Station shops, yes, even Rosa's Pizza

April Presidential primary, Elton's final LI shows

May The Blue Angels, new drinking water regulations 

Summer 2020 More Lidl for LI

June Another primary election

July Black Crowes reunited

August Sale of college campus

September LI in 'Sopranos' prequel, Newsday turns 80

Fall/Winter 2020 A new way into Penn

October First impacts of reassessment

November Vote in presidential, local elections 

December  Enhancements for LIRR commuters

Sometime in 2020 LIRR union negotiations, 'Bad Education'

