What Long Islanders can expect in 2020

No more cash bail, more criminal justice reforms. Sweeping statewide changes to the criminal justice system will be rolled out beginning Jan. 1. The new laws, approved in April, eliminate cash bail for defendants facing misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges — the bulk of all criminal defendants — so that their ability to pay no longer will determine whether they have to remain in jail while awaiting a court date. Police will also be required to issue court appearance tickets to most suspects charged with misdemeanors and Class E felonies, the lowest-level felony, rather than taking the suspects into custody. Advocates say the law will mean 90 percent of those charged will be freed without bail, rather than languishing for weeks and sometimes months awaiting a court appearance without being convicted of a crime.

Judges will have some discretion in evaluating whether a suspect is a risk for fleeing. The bail law is expected to release hundreds of inmates now in county jails that haven’t been convicted of a crime.

The new laws also require prosecutors meet a tightened 15-day deadline to turn over evidence such as police reports, photos, electronic recordings and witness information to the defense, and share information with defendants to review when they're deciding whether to enter into guilty pleas.

Coverage for IVF, contraception. Beginning Jan. 1, the state will require many New York companies with at least 100 employees to offer health insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization, as well as certain other fertility treatments. In addition, many companies, regardless of size, must cover egg retrieval and freezing, or sperm freezing when it’s medically necessary to preserve fertility for patients facing chemotherapy or other treatments that affect fertility. Patients still will have to meet their customary deductibles and copays for medical treatments, but then insurance coverage will take over.

The state will also require health insurance providers to cover all contraceptive drugs, devices, sterilizations, emergency contraception and products approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration. Healthcare providers will also have to cover follow-up services and counseling, all without requiring copays. A religious employer could request an insurance policy without coverage for FDA-approved contraceptives if they conflict with the employer’s religious beliefs.

College aid for undocumented immigrants. Another new law comes after years of contentious debate in Albany. The Sen. Jose Peralta New York State Dream Act is a $27 million program to provide college financial aid to undocumented immigrants, who often were brought to the United States as children.

New leadership in LI towns. The Town of Hempstead will be getting a new supervisor as Donald X. Clavin Jr. is sworn into office. He replaces Democrat Laura Gillen and returns the town’s highest elected office to Republican control following a contentious two-year term. Republican Kate Murray, who served as town supervisor from 2003 to 2015, will also be sworn in to the town clerk position after defeating incumbent Sylvia Cabana. Fellow Republican Jeanine Driscoll will replace Clavin as the town's receiver of taxes.

Riverhead will also swear in its new supervisor, Yvette Aguiar, a Republican who is a retired NYPD counterterrorism sergeant. Aguiar ousted Democrat Laura Jens-Smith, who was the town's first female supervisor, but she will also make history as the town’s first Latina supervisor.

In Shelter Island Town, a familiar face returns to the supervisor position, as former town supervisor and Democrat Gerard F. Siller takes over. He defeated incumbent Gary J. Gerth, a Republican who had been serving his first term.

In Long Beach, Michael Delury joins the city council. He's the first Republican elected to the council in a decade. Democrats Karen McInnis and Elizabeth Treston also join the city council after incumbents Anissa Moore, who had served as city council president, Anthony Eramo and Chumi Diamond were ousted.

Oyster Bay is also getting a new town clerk, Republican Richard LaMarca, and receiver of taxes, Republican Jeffrey Pravato. Republican Andrew Raia is the new Huntington town clerk, Democrat Jennifer Montiglio is Babylon's new receiver of taxes and Meredith Lipinsky is Riverhead's newest town assessor. There's also a handful of changes on town councils and boards based on the results of the November election.

Trial in Evelyn Rodriguez death. Ann Marie Drago was charged with running over and killing anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez in September 2018 while the two were arguing on a Brentwood cul-de-sac about a memorial to Rodriguez's daughter, Kayla Cuevas. Cuevas, 16, and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, were found dead at that spot two years before. The girls are believed to have been killed by MS-13 gang members, and Rodriguez gained national prominence in speaking out about the gang's violence. Drago's trial is expected to begin this month.

Ban on vaping products. Beginning Jan. 1, flavored vaping products will be banned for sale in Nassau County. The proposal passed the Nassau County legislature in November by a vote of 18-0 and was signed into law by County Executive Laura Curran. “Nassau County is one of the first municipalities, one of the first counties in New York, to pass this ban,” said Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview), a sponsor of the bill. The bill has a few exceptions and allows flavorless and tobacco, mint or menthol flavored e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine products to be sold. Fines would range from $500 to $1,000 for first offenses, and $1,000 to $2,000 for subsequent offenses.

New York State’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes never went into effect because, after a vape industry group filed a lawsuit, a state appeals court in October blocked it from being enforced. The matter is still in the courts. The state health panel that instituted the ban recently extended it and is considering a permanent ban – to be enforced when the courts allow it – that would include menthol. Meanwhile, a flavor-ban bill introduced by Assemb. Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) in 2019 will be considered in January by an Assembly committee.

A new restaurant from the Scotto brothers. Until last month, Anthony Scotto had not opened an Italian restaurant on Long Island for more than 50 years. A herd of steakhouses, catering halls to seat thousands, yes. But One10 in Melville, was the first Italian concept he’s launched since Scotto’s Pizzeria and Restaurant debuted in Port Washington in 1967. One10 opened its doors in December for special events only, but this month, it's expected to be serving lunch and dinner as well.

See ya, Styrofoam. A ban on the use of products made of polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, in Nassau County goes into effect on Jan. 1. These products are not recycled and are known to pollute air and waterways. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signed the ban into law in June — while holding a mock funeral with an open coffin for "Mr. Styrofoam," a figurine built from the products — but gave businesses the rest of the year to use up their supplies and find alternatives before it takes effect. Those not complying with the ban can be fined, with penalties ranging from $500 to $2,500.

Record LIRR ridership: In January, the LIRR is expected to announce a new modern ridership record for 2019. Through October, the railroad had already carried about 1.5 million more riders than during the same period in 2018--a year in which the railroad went on to carry about 89.8 million passengers, the most in about 70 years.