The 1990s: Heroes rise and fall

At the start of the '90s, few used the Internet regularly, or could imagine the words "sex scandal" paired with "Oval Office. "It was a time of transformation, as technology began changing lives at a breakneck pace.

Long Island evolved and diversified, both in its economy and its demographics. A sustained economic boom brought the good life back within reach.

It was an era of what Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan called "irrational exuberance" as the economy expanded for its longest stretch in history. In 1999, the Dow topped 10,000 for the first time.

The Yankees began dominating baseball. New manager Joe Torre and a core of talented young players - Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera - led the team to World Series titles in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

The Cold War finally ended, with the fall of the Soviet Union and the celebrated crumbling of the Berlin Wall. Meanwhile the defense industry left Long Island for good, as Grumman Aerospace merged with Northrop Corp. of Los Angeles in 1994.

At the start of the 1990s, whites made up 84 percent of Long Islanders; by decade's end, that figure had fallen to 76 percent. Adjustment to the new diversity wasn't always smooth.

Along with the rest of the nation, Long Islanders were mesmerized by the scandal unfolding in the White House, as President Bill Clinton faced impeachment after lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Long Island had a made-for-tabloids scandal all its own, when Amy Fisher, then 17, shot Mary Jo Buttafuoco, the wife of her lover, Joey Buttafuoco. Fisher, notoriously dubbed the Long Island Lolita, served seven years in prison for the shooting.

In 1996, catastrophe blazed out of the night sky when TWA Flight 800 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near East Moriches. The explosion and crash, which many Long Islanders watched in horror from their windows, killed all 230 people aboard. Long Islanders rallied to aid in the massive recovery.

As attention turned to the eve of the millennium, anxiety over Y2K highlighted the nation's growing dependence on technology. Yet, despite that unease, there were few reasons to think the good times would end anytime soon.

-- Melanie Lefkowitz