The 2020s: Just getting started

The decade began with a president being impeached and a Newsday investigation shining a light on Long Island’s Grumman plume, and how officials likely knew of its dangers years before they ever admitted so publicly.

By March, however, the focus of Long Island – and the world – was on coronavirus.

Life seemingly changed overnight – quarantines, masks, social distancing, remote learning and more -- as the Island became one of the United States’ hot spots in the early days of the virus. Newsday was on the front lines of keeping Long Island informed; that included taking readers inside the Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in the worst days of the pandemic, and exposing how coronavirus ravaged Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, Long Island’s second-largest nursing home.

Amid the outbreak, Joe Biden secured the Democratic nomination for president. With running mate Kamala Harris, they will challenge President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this November.

-- Seth Mates