A note from publisher Debby Krenek

Sept. 3rd marks Newsday’s 80th anniversary. That’s 80 years of serving Long Island through our deep reporting and commitment to a region we’re extremely proud to call our home.

Though many things have changed throughout the course of 80 years, some things have not. Our core values, integrity and commitment to providing news and information remain the same. We’ve established ties within the community and deep-rooted relationships that have helped to make us a part of the fabric of Long Island.

It's those ties that have strengthened and grown over the past eight decades that we as an organization are most thankful for.

We’re grateful for the opportunity to be part of your life and want to say “thank you” for being part of ours. THANK YOU to our subscribers, our advertisers and to all Long Islanders, who together share in this milestone anniversary with us.

As our past, present and future come together, I’m happy to say that the best is yet to come.

Debby Krenek

Publisher