For first responders who risked their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the Senate’s vote Tuesday to make a victim’s compensation fund permanent is a bittersweet relief.

First responders from Long Island and those who represent them resoundingly commended Congress for extending the fund, which has spent billions of dollars helping 9/11 victims and their families since 2011.

The permanent fund will bring financial security to the firefighters, police officers, sanitation employees, office workers and others who have or will develop health complications after being in downtown Manhattan that day and in the weeks after, supporters said.

Jaime Resker, a retired FDNY firefighter from Islip Terrace, called the bill’s passage a “wonderful thing.”

Resker, 62, said he has attended “too many funerals” of friends and co-workers and has himself suffered from skin cancer and heart problems related to 9/11.

“Something like that brightens your day,” Resker said of the vote. “It’s one less thing to worry about.”

But bill supporters noted their excitement was tamped down by the grim reality of many victims’ conditions.

“We can rest assured that if we become sick and subsequently die of our exposure, that our government is standing behind us and will take care of our families,” said Jake Lemonda, of New Hyde Park, president of the FDNY-Fire Officers Association.

The bill was named after three first responders who died of 9/11-related ailments: James Zadroga, an NYPD detective, of New York City; Ray Pfeifer, a retired FDNY firefighter, of Hicksville; and Luis Alvarez, a retired NYPD officer, of Oceanside, who died of cancer last month shortly after testifying before Congress.

Michael Barasch, an attorney who represented Zadroga and Pfeifer, said he now can look their families “in the eye to say, ‘Your sons were not forgotten. Your husband was not forgotten.’” Barasch said he has represented about 15,000 people with fund claims.

“All my other clients suffering are going to have peace now,” Barasch said.

Barasch estimated that about 3,000 of his clients are from Long Island, which he called the “Ground Zero for the people who are suffering.”

Elected officials from New York and Long Island echoed their support for the bill’s passage Tuesday, calling first responders heroes for running toward danger and dedicating hours searching for survivors and clearing debris.

“After nearly two decades, the fight to get our first responders the help they need is nearly over,” Rep. Kathleen Rice said in a statement. “They were there for us, and we have a responsibility to deliver the health care and peace of mind our they need and deserve.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said first responders deserve our county’s “never-ending gratitude.”

“With the passage of the permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund, no first responder or survivor will have to worry about receiving the support they deserve,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The fund will also benefit non-first responders who were affected by the terror attack, including commuters and office workers.

Jeffrey Flynn of East Meadow said he developed breast cancer after he watched the World Trade Center towers crumble from an office building nearby and continued to work downtown in the weeks after. His medications cost about $16,000 every month, and the victims’ compensation fund covers the retired company executive’s share of costs after insurance.

“Those people that are sick now and those people that will get sick in the years to come must have some means to get compensated, so they can have somewhat of a normal financial life,” Flynn, 66, said.