Long Island

A family's last photo of north tower victim Wayne Saloman

Wayne Saloman, a vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald

Wayne Saloman, a vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald when he was killed in the north tower on 9/11, holds his nephew Jonathan Saloman after his christening on July 28, 2001. Credit: Jay Saloman

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Wayne Saloman’s family couldn't know the photo of him from July 28, 2001 — cradling his just-christened nephew, Jonathan, in Hicksville — would be the last.

The Salomans all but forgot about the picture until 46 days later, after a plane crashed into Wayne’s office building — the World Trade Center's north tower, where he was a vice president of the stock and bond trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald — and the family needed a missing-person photo on Sept. 12, recalled his brother Jay, now 57.

Wayne Saloman was killed in the 9/11 attacks. He was 43.

The attack killed more than two thirds of Cantor Fitzgerald's workforce: 658 out of 960 people.

That nephew is now 20, and on Saturday he joined his dad and Jay’s other son, Jared, 16, to place flowers at the 9/11 memorial where Wayne’s name is one of nearly 3,000 etched in bronze.

Jay has been at every anniversary memorial for the past 19 years. He commiserates with others whose loved ones perished that day.

"You’re down here with everybody that’s in the same boat — you lost either a sibling, or a husband or a wife, or a daughter, or a son, mother, father," Jay said.

Other times at the reflecting pool memorial, it’s mostly tourists or others who haven’t been through what the Salomans have. But on 9/11 anniversaries, there are hundreds who have.

"You’re here, and you’re talking to other people, and they’re talking about their loved one, and you see how your loved one was similar to their loved one," Jay said, just after the public recitation of his brother’s name from the lectern.

Every year since the memorial has been open, Jay has made the sign of the cross, kissed his fingers and run his hand over his brother’s name in bronze.

As for that last photo, it almost didn’t happen. Wayne had been doing the photography at the christening party, which was at a Hicksville restaurant that isn’t around anymore, and Jay cajoled Wayne into posing for just one pic.

"We wanted a picture of him as well with Jonathan, and I just handed Jonathan to him," Jay said.

Wayne smiled. Jay took the photo — on film; this was a time before digital-photo ubiquity — "and that was the last picture we had of Wayne."

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

